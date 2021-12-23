Garena Free Fire redeem code for rewards (23 December 2021): How to get free surfboard and loot crate

While Free Fire players are looking for free ways to acquire exclusive cosmetic rewards, two of the top ways that usually come up are redeem codes and events. With the New Age Campaign being underway, developers regularly add events, while also releasing redeem codes from time to time.

Redeem codes are 12 character long special codes that can be used on the Rewards Redemption Site to attain the rewards. Unlike events that are open to all, these have particular usage restrictions and only work for a few hours.

Working Free Fire redeem code for 23 December 2021

The surfboard (Image via Free Fire)

FF1164XNJZ2V: Winterland’s Snowboard and 1x Pink Devil Weapon Loot Crate

As most Free Fire players already know, the redeem codes are exclusive to the region they have been released for. Similarly, the one provided above is meant for gamers on the Indonesian server.

As a result, anyone who attempts to use the code on a different server will receive an error message. Users who do not know the exact system to redeem the code can follow the instructions explained below.

Here are some other previously released redeem codes for various servers:

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF11R1E9PX56

FF11DAKX4WHV

MQJWNBVHYAQM

96Y4CNBZGV35

Gamers can find more codes here.

Steps to use the redeem code for free rewards

Before proceeding ahead, gamers should see to it that they are not using a guest ID. It is due to the fact official website states that such users will not be eligible to redeem the rewards.

In order to solve this, they can open the Free Fire > Settings > Basic and then bind their account.

Step 1: Garena has set up a special webpage only for redeem codes and this is the direct link for the Rewards Redemption Site.

Step 2: Once the website has loaded, the first thing that players have to do is sign in to their Free Fire account. There are multiple options listed on the website for the same.

Enter redeem codes (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Users will have the option to enter the redeem code and paste redeem codes in the designated area.

Step 4: The final step involved in utilizing the redemption code is pressing the confirm button.

The developers will send the items via in-game email within 24 hours, if the code is working. Players can sign in to their account to collect the surfboard and loot crate.

Note: If users face an error that reads the redemption has failed as the code is invalid or redeemed, the code has likely reached its usage limit.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha