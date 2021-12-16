Garena Free Fire redeem code for today (16 December 2021): Get free surfboard and loot crate skins

Redeem codes come to the rescue of non-spending players in Free Fire because they provide a variety of free rewards. As a result, individuals eagerly wait for developers to release new ones for their servers.

Recently, a code for the Indonesian server was released, and it rewards an exclusive surfboard skin alongside a loot crate.

New Free Fire redeem code for free skins (Indonesia server)

The code might expire soon, so users should use it quickly (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: FF11NJN5YS3E

After redemption, the players will be able to claim the following two items:

1) Season of Love Surfboard

2) Mob Boss Loot Crate

It is important to remember that redeem codes expire. So, users would have to use it as quickly as possible because the one mentioned above may expire soon.

Note: Due to server restrictions, the code only functions for players on the Indonesian server of Free Fire. Consequently, those who aren't from the particular region will not be able to claim the rewards.

The previous redeem code for the Indonesia server includes:

FF11DAKX4WHV

FFACIDCAWJBZ

FF101TSNJX6E

Other recent redeem codes can be found by players by clicking here.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes

Step 1: Players must visit the Rewards Redemption Site as it's the official website to redeem the code. (Use this link to reach the official website).

Step 2: Once they have done so, gamers will be required to sign in with their Free Fire account. Options offered include Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID and Twitter.

Players need to use the method which is linked with their Free Fire account (Image via Free Fire)

Individuals who have a guest account cannot use redeem codes, and they must bind them first.

Step 3: The FF11NJN5YS3E code can be pasted into the text field. Next, they can press the "Confirm" button to complete the redemption.

Paste the code and tap "Confirm" to claim the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: After completing these steps, the two rewards mentioned above can be claimed from the in-game mail section.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha