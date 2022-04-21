Garena Free Fire redeem code for today (21 April 2022) to get gun skins and crates

Gun skins are some of the most significant special items available in Garena Free Fire since they enhance specific attributes of a weapon, making players more potent on the battlefield. The majority of these skins can be acquired through weapon loot crates, which are readily accessible within the in-game store.

However, on most occasions, diamonds are required to obtain skins or loot crates, and many gamers cannot spend money on the game. As a result, they must rely on other techniques, with events and redeem codes being two of the most effective.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should refrain from participating in the battle royale title. They can, however, play the MAX version, which wasn’t banned.

Free Fire redeem codes to get gun skins and crates (21 April)

Here’s a list of redeem codes that offer the players free gun skins and crates within Free Fire:

FFICJGW9NKYT

WLSGJXS5KFYR

W0JJAFV3TU5E

X99TK56XDJ4X

FU9CGS4Q9P4E

FF10HXQBBH2J

YXY3EGTLHGJX

B6IYCTNH4PV3

ED22KT2GRQDY

FF8M82QK7C2M

FFESPORTSJLC

ZFMUVTLYSLSC

Note: The redeem codes given above may not work due to expiry or server limitations.

Steps to use Free Fire redeem codes for free rewards

To get rewards from redeem codes, users can follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Gamers have to navigate to the official ‘Rewards Redemption Site’ of Garena Free Fire, which is essentially the website where the redeem codes can be used. Readers can click here to reach the redemption site directly.

Players can sign in via the desired method upon reaching the redemption website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Individuals will be required to sign in. There are six different methods offered, and players must use the platform associated with their in-game account.

If players have guest accounts in the game, they must connect the account to one of the available options. They will not be able to utilize redeem codes until they have done so.

Users can then carefully enter the given redeem code without making any errors (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A text field will appear, and users can enter the corresponding redeem code into it.

Step 4: Finally, they can press the ‘Confirm’ button to complete the redemption procedure. A dialog box confirming a successful redemption will pop up on their screen.

Gamers can then redeem the particular rewards of the redeem code through the in-game mail section. It can take up to 24 hours for the items to get sent.

Edited by Siddharth Satish