Garena Free Fire redeem code for today (22 April 2022): Claim free bundle, diamonds royale voucher, and more

The Free Fire community has developed a regular practice of looking for methods that can provide them with free rewards. Events and redeem codes, released regularly by the developers, are two of the most popular options.

Since in-game events necessitate considerable effort to complete the tasks/missions, many players prefer the use of redeem codes. These codes only require them to simply paste a 12/16-character code into the Rewards Redemption Site to get the freebies.

However, all such codes must be used as soon as possible because they expire after a specific period.

Free Fire redeem codes to claim bundles, diamond royale vouchers, and more

Listed below are Free Fire redeem codes that offer bundles and other rewards:

Bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

3IBBMSL7AK8G

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

Diamond Royale Vouchers and other rewards

TFF9VNU6UD9J

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

PACJJTUA29UU

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFICDCTSL5FT

FFPLUED93XRT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Note: The redeem codes given above may not work due to expiry or server limitations.

Using aforementioned Free Fire redeem codes

If users aren’t aware of the redemption process taking place on the ‘Rewards Redemption Site,’ they can follow the steps below:

Step 1: Individuals should first search for the game’s redemption website while using any web browser. They can utilize this URL to reach the respective webpage directly.

There are numerous fake websites on the internet, and they must not get fooled as that could lead to the loss of accounts.

There are six distinct methods available (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once gamers have arrived on the Rewards Redemption Site, they will find six different login options. They must select the one that is linked to their in-game account.

Step 3: Players can then enter the desired redeem code into the text field on the screen. They must not make any errors while entering the code.

Carefully enter the redeem code into the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Readers can finally press the ‘Confirm’ button below the text field, completing the redemption process.

If done successfully, they can quickly redeem the rewards from the code through the in-game mail section. Individuals should not worry if the items aren’t sent immediately, as the entire process can take up to 24 hours.

Disclaimer: As Garena Free Fire is banned in India, gamers from the country should refrain from participating in the battle royale title. However, they can play the MAX version, which wasn’t banned.

