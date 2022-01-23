Garena Free Fire redeem code for today (23 January): Get free loot crates and vouchers

Using Free Fire redemption codes is a fantastic alternative for non-spending gamers because they generally provide rewards free of cost that would otherwise require diamonds. Some of the possible items include a permanent outfit, a character, a pet, a gun skin, and even diamonds in some cases.

Players may quickly obtain the prizes by utilizing this code in a matter of minutes. As a result, a large number of users anticipate their release. Garena has recently released multiple redeem codes for the European server.

Garena Free Fire redeem code for today (23 January 2022)

3x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate (Image via Garena)

TUJ9Z4G8Y7D4 – 1x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate

SSUPTVP3HV9X – 1x Incubator Voucher

UBB4UFUHBD9P – 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

UHEVKNBJCRFP – 3x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate

7BTQH3ZX92AH – 1x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate

DM7Z79JEA896 – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

4PVBSRG9ETBF – 3x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate

It is worth emphasizing that all the codes above are working when writing the article. Gamers should not miss out on the rewards as these will cost a lot of users to purchase through the store.

Note: All of the codes listed above are intended solely for gamers on the Europe server. Due to server constraints, this code cannot be used by any other user.

Readers from other servers can head to this link to find other redeem codes.

Guide to claiming codes through Rewards Redemption Site

Players can conveniently utilize the redeem codes through the Rewards Redemption Site within a few minutes, given that they have already linked their Free Fire account.

Here are the steps to obtain the rewards mentioned above:

Step 1: You can open Free Fire’s Rewards Redemption Site via this link.

Six options are given (Image via Garena)

Step 2: It is important to sign in to your Free Fire account after visiting the web page to be eligible to get the prizes; otherwise, you will not be able to claim them.

Enter one code at a time (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once you have signed in, you need to copy one code at a time in the text box and press the confirm button. A dialog box will appear notifying the name of the rewards.

Step 4: The items will be credited to your account in less than 24 hours and can be collected through the mail.

If the code has expired, it will give an error. As a result, users cannot collect the rewards post it.

Edited by Srijan Sen