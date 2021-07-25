Garena Free Fire redeem code for today (25th July) to get FF rewards

Redeem codes in Free Fire give players the chance to win a variety of rewards without spending diamonds. Garena regularly provides these codes, and they must be redeemed quickly from the Rewards Redemption Site before expiration. Redeem codes can only be claimed by players on a specific server.

The developers have recently released a new code for users. Upon successful redemption, players will get a unique token that they can use to attain various exciting rewards.

Free Fire redeem code for today

50x Saphire Tokens is the reward (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: WMWT8A96RHDF

Validity: The code is valid until July 26th, 2021.

Rewards: 50x Saphire Tokens

Free Fire players can use them to redeem rewards such as Diamond Royale Voucher, Weapon Royale Voucher, Gold Royale Voucher, and even a Golden Ticket.

Note: This code is meant explicitly for users playing on the Middle East server. As a result, any player from outside the given region will face an error message during the redemption.

Steps to claim rewards in Free Fire

The procedure for obtaining rewards through the redeem code is straightforward in Free Fire:

Step 1: You need to head over to the website designed by Garena to redeem the code

Use of the platforms which are available on the website (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you should sign in through one of the available methods to use the code.

You cannot use the code without logging in. Thus, guest users will miss out on this opportunity. To be eligible to redeem the rewards, they can link their Free Fire account to one of the platforms listed below:

Facebook

Google

VK

Twitter

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Enter/paste the given redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After logging in, enter the code provided above in the text field and press the confirm button present below it.

Step 4: Soon, a dialog box should appear on your screen along with the name of the rewards. Click ok.

The tokens can be claimed from the mail system (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: You can then open Free Fire and then head to your in-game mail section to collect the rewards.

Later, these tokens can be used to draw rewards from the event

