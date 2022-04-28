Garena Free Fire redeem code for today (28 April 2022) to claim free bundles, costumes, and more

Numerous in-game items such as costumes and skins have been added to Free Fire throughout the years. However, they are not always free. As a result, the game’s free-to-play users are compelled to find alternate methods of acquiring exclusive cosmetics.

Events and redeem codes are two of the most common methods these players employ. In general, a large number of players choose to use the latter because they do not require much effort.

Disclaimer: Players from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game.

Free Fire redeem code for free bundles, costumes, and more items (28 April)

Listed below are redeem codes that users can try out for rewards like bundles and more:

Costumes and bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

SARG886AV5GR

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

Skins

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11WFNPP956

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF119MB3PFA5

Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

Steps to use Free Fire redeem codes and get free rewards in-game

Here are some simple actions that players may follow to make use of redeem codes:

Step 1: Users should begin by visiting the game’s official Rewards Redemption Site (Use this link).

Step 2: Upon reaching the website, players must sign in. There are six different methods to do so: Facebook, Google, Twitter, VK, Huawei ID, and Apple ID.

Use any one of the options to easily sign in on the redemption site (Image via Garena)

Step 3: The redeem codes can be carefully entered into the text box that will appear on their screen. Later, players must press the ‘Confirm’ button to complete the redemption procedure.

Tap 'Confirm' to complete the redemption process (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Once done successfully, players can easily claim all the rewards by visiting the in-game mail. It may take up to 24 hours for the items to be sent.

If an error notice appears during the redemption (either regarding server restrictions or expiry), users will have no choice but to wait for new redeem codes to be provided.

Steps to bind a Free Fire account

New players can follow these steps to bind an account and become eligible to use the redeem codes:

Step 1: Open the game and navigate to the 'Settings' tab.

Step 2: Under the 'Accounts' section, choose any one of the available platforms and complete the linking process.

The account will be connected to that platform, and the same can be used to login to the Rewards Redemption Site.

Edited by Siddharth Satish