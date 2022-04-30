Garena Free Fire redeem code for today (30 April 2022) to get emotes, bundles, and more

Emotes and costume bundles are two of Free Fire’s most wanted cosmetic items. New ones constantly get added by the developers, and many users are willing to go to great extents to get them and even spend diamonds.

However, not everyone can spend diamonds, which forces them to rely on ways such as redemption codes. For those unfamiliar, these are unique codes consisting of 12/16 characters that can be redeemed on the ‘Rewards Redemption Site’ for various goodies.

Free Fire redeem codes to use on 30 April for numerous rewards

Here’s a list of Free Fire redeem codes that players can incorporate for free rewards:

Emotes

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FF9MJ31CXKRG

Bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

Note: Since the developers released these codes earlier, they may or may not work for some gamers due to expiry and server restrictions.

Instructions on using Free Fire redeem codes on redemption site

In most situations, Free Fire redeem codes do not have to be used in-game and instead must be redeemed through a separate redemption site. The following are the steps that they need to perform to complete the procedure:

Step 1: Players must visit Free Fire’s redemption site — Rewards Redemption Site — using any web browser.

Users must not get fooled by fake websites and use only the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

With many fake websites available, gamers must be careful not to be duped since this might result in account loss. They can go to the official one by clicking here.

Step 2: Individuals can sign in using any of these login options: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Huawei ID, or Apple ID.

Paste the redeem code into the text field and click on the ‘Confirm’ option below it (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A text box will appear on the screen, and they must carefully enter the redeem code without making any errors.

Step 4: Finally, users can complete the redemption for the code by clicking on the ‘Confirm’ button.

Once the code is redeemed, they can directly claim the rewards by heading to the in-game mail section. However, if there’s an error message popping up during redemption, users will have to wait for a new set of codes to be released for their region.

Note: The game is banned in India, and users from the country must avoid it. However, the MAX version wasn’t suspended and can be played.

Edited by Ravi Iyer