Garena Free Fire redeem code for today (February 11): Get free Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Free Fire players can unlock a wide assortment of cosmetics within the game using the premium in-game currency diamonds. Among all the other free alternatives at their disposal, redeem codes involve the least effort in the sense that these can be used within minutes to get freebies.

The code is made up of 12 numbers and letters and must be entered on the official Rewards Redemption Site before it has surpassed its expiration date. On the other hand, the items players can get include permanent bundles, gun skins, outfits, and sometimes diamonds as well.

Free Fire redeem code for today (February 11, 2022)

Rewards of the Free Fire redeem code (Image via Garena)

Redeem code: SGBEATZSD85N

Rewards: 2x Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Server: Singapore

Players on the Singapore server may only use the code, and anyone attempting to use the code from anywhere else will face an error message. The error will read the following: "Failed to redeem this code cannot be used in your region."

Guide to utilize redeem codes

It is not very difficult for players to use the redeem code once they have linked their accounts. If they have not done it so far, they may access the game and head to the general section in the settings to do the same.

Users may follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Players may directly access the webpage through this link.

Step 2: Subsequently, they must sign in through the option linked to the ID. The available ones are Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Facebook, VK, and Huawei ID.

Step 3: They should copy and paste the code into the text area and tap on the confirm button to complete the process.

Any one of the login methods can be utilized (Image via Garena)

A message with the name of the rewards will be displayed, and gamers can click the ok button.

Step 4: Users can sign in to their account and collect the given rewards through the mail box. They can open Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate to get the UMP or FAMAS skin for free.

Gamers should not miss out on the weapon loot crate rewards as these provide players with an opportunity to get a permanent gun skin. Stay tuned for more updates!

