Garena Free Fire redeem code for today: How to get free Famas Vampire Weapon Loot Crates

Gun skins are not mere cosmetics in Free Fire, as they pack a punch in the form of attributes that add to the lethality of the firearm. As a result, they are extremely valuable and usually require a considerable sum of diamonds.

One common way for users to get these is through gun crates that they may acquire with the use of in-game currency. Since permanent skins are not guaranteed after opening a certain number of crates, most gamers steer clear of spending the in-game currency on these.

On the other hand, players should rarely ignore these loot boxes when given away for free. This is due to the fact that users have the chance to obtain a free gun skin, which may or may not be permanent, depending on their luck.

Free Fire redeem code for today

2x FAMAS Vampire Weapon Loot Crate is the reward for new Free Fire redeem code

Redeem code: SGBEATZB3VPR

Rewards: 2x FAMAS – Vampire Weapon Loot Crate

Server: Singapore

All users who do not belong to the provided region are not eligible to receive the given rewards. Also, gamers attempting to get items in other regions will receive an error once they click the confirm button.

Steps for redeeming the code for free rewards

Before moving forward with the steps, players must remember that their account needs to be linked to one of the platforms, and those using guest accounts do not have the option to get the rewards.

Listed below is a brief guide on how to use the redeem code:

Step 1: Access the Rewards Redemption Site, the official webpage for using the majority of Free Fire's redeem code.

Step 2: Subsequently sign in through one of the many options listed on the page.



Step 3: Later, individuals can paste the redeem code into the text box. Pressing the ‘Confirm’ button will complete the redemption process. A message box will reveal the name of the rewards to the users.

Step 4: Once the redemption is complete, they can claim the two loot crates through the in-game mail section.

Gamers can open it to receive a permanent or trial version of the gun skin.

