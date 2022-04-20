Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 20 April 2022: Get free parachute skin and emotes today

Despite the fact that the majority of the cosmetic items in Free Fire have no effect on the game's gameplay, they are avidly sought after by players due to their aesthetic appeal. However, the most exclusive ones necessitate the expenditure of diamonds, which a segment of the playerbase cannot afford.

This often leads them to look for alternatives, and redeem codes surface as one of the best choices because they are simple to use and provide rewards in a relatively short period of time. Nonetheless, there are certain limitations to using these specific codes, such as server restrictions and expiration.

Disclaimer: Users from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game.

Free Fire redeem code for free parachute skin and emotes (20 April)

Parachute skin

These redeem codes offer parachute skins:

FF9M2GF14CBF

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Emotes

Readers can receive free emotes in the game via these codes:

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

Steps on using the Free Fire redeem codes

An in-depth guide on how users may make use of redeem codes and receive free rewards is provided below:

Step 1: To start, individuals can search for the Free Fire 'Rewards Redemption Site' using any web browser. They can alternatively click on this link to reach the webpage.

For those unaware, the Rewards Redemption Site is a website designed by Garena for the purpose of using redeem codes.

Six different options login options are available for the players on the redemption site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Gamers must then sign in through the platform associated with their Free Fire account. These are the six options: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

Step 3: Players will then have to enter the respective redeem code into the text box without any errors.

Users can subsequently press the 'Confirm' button to complete the redemption (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, users may hit the 'Confirm' button to complete the redemption process for the redeem code. A dialog box will pop up confirming that the procedure is successful.

The rewards of the redeem code will be sent to players within the next 24 hours via the in-game mail.

Another thing to remember is that guest accounts are ineligible to use Free Fire redeem codes. Individuals who have such accounts must go to the in-game settings to connect their account to one of the available platforms.

