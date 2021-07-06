Garena Free Fire redeem codes: FF rewards website, steps to use codes, requirements, and more revealed

Garena releases Free Fire redeem codes periodically, enabling users to get their hands on in-game items without spending money. These codes are shared from time to time on special occasions, live streams, achievement of milestones, and more.

The codes can provide a plethora of rewards, which can often include exclusive items such as bundles, gun skins, weapon loot crates, and more. This can otherwise be obtained by spending diamonds.

Details about Free Fire redeem codes

Unlike other games that redeem codes, Free Fire codes are only 12 characters long and are made up of letters and numbers.

FF rewards website

Rewards Redemption Site in Free Fire

The Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site is a specific website that Garena has set up for the use of redeem codes. Here is the link that will take the players to that particular website.

Previously released codes for the Indian server:

YXY3EGTLHGJX

3IBBMSL7AK8G

W0JJAFV3TU5E

R9UVPEYJOXZX

XUW3FNK7AV8N

TJ57OSSDN5AP

WLSGJXS5KFYR

B6IYCTNH4PV3

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

Note: These codes were released previously and may not work at present.

Also read: List of all Free Fire characters after the addition of D-Bee

How to use Free Fire redeem codes

Here are the instructions that users must follow after they are on the Rewards Redemption Site:

There are six login methods available

Step 1: Users must sign in through the options displayed on the website, i.e., via Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Step 2: Fill in the redeem code in the text field and click the confirm button. Once a dialog box appears on the screen, tap ok.

Step 3: According to the official website, rewards are credited to the respective ID within 24 hours. These will usually be obtainable from the game’s mail section.

Requirements

An error will be displayed for using expired codes

Players must have their Free Fire IDs linked to one of the platforms available, as those with a guest ID wouldn’t be able to claim the rewards through redeem codes.

Free Fire redeem codes are designed to be used only by players on a specific server. To obtain rewards, they must utilize those intended for their region to avoid errors.

Each redeem code has a given expiry, and once the code has been depleted, it wouldn’t be possible for players to obtain the rewards under any circumstances.

Also read: Two more teams disqualified from Free Fire City Open 2021 Vizag finals for violating rules

Edited by Shaheen Banu