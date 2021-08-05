Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: How to get new in-game rewards using redeem codes?

Free Fire redeem codes have made it possible for players to get a variety of exclusive items for free, which would otherwise be impossible without spending diamonds. The downside of these codes is the server restriction and that they work only for a given amount of time.

Since purchasing in-game currency isn't something everyone can afford, many players rely on Garena for these Free Fire redeem codes. Most of them can be redeemed on the official Rewards Redemption Site, created for this specific purpose.

A guide on obtaining rewards from Free Fire redeem codes

The steps to use the Free Fire redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site are stated below:

Step 1: You will need to visit the Rewards Redemption Site on your browser. This link will take you there.

Step 2: Then, you must log in using one of the offered methods. They're as follows:

Facebook VK Apple ID Huawei ID Google Twitter

You should login using any one of the login methods (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After that, you need to type the redemption code or directly paste it into the box/text field and click the "Confirm" button.

Enter the Free Fire redeem code into the text field and click confirm (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: The rewards of the redeem code will be sent to your Free Fire account via the in-game mail section within 24 hours of the redemption.

You can then follow these steps to claim the reward manually:

Step 1: You should first open Free Fire and click on the "Mail" icon at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Next, you have to press the "Claim" button to obtain the reward.

Errors

This is one of the errors that the players encounter (Image via Free Fire)

Below are two of the most typical errors that players may encounter while using the Free Fire redeem codes:

"Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region."

"Failed to redeem. The redeem code is invalid or redeemed."

As indicated in them, the former appears when the code isn't for the player's region/server, while the latter occurs when the code has expired or the user has already claimed the rewards.

Edited by Srijan Sen