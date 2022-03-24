Garena Free Fire redeem codes for March 24: Get free bundles, diamonds, and characters today

Garena Free Fire redeem codes offer an excellent alternative to non-spending players who wish to acquire cosmetics like outfits, skins, characters, and more. Without these codes, individuals would otherwise have to rely on regular events or eventually procure diamonds to fulfill their desire to get particular in-game items.

Even though it is easy to use these codes, it has some drawbacks, such as codes being valid only for a short duration or available only for a limited number of players. Additionally, they come with additional server restrictions and thus cannot be used globally.

Note: As Free Fire is banned, Indian users are recommended to avoid downloading the game.

Free Fire redeem codes to obtain free bundles, diamonds, and more rewards (March 24)

The following is a list of codes that users can incorporate to get special rewards within the game:

Bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Disclaimer: Due to expiration and server limitations, these codes may not work for specific users.

Steps of using the redeem codes and obtaining free rewards

After finding a working redeem code, utilizing it is not the most challenging as this can be accomplished within a few minutes. Gamers may follow the instructions outlined below:

Step 1: Players can start by accessing the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser as they cannot use Free Fire redeem codes within the game.

They may also use this link to visit the webpage if there is any confusion regarding the same.

Step 2: After landing on the page, users need to sign in to their account as users with guest ID cannot redeem the rewards.

Multiple login options are presented to the players (Image via Garena)

Garena offers multiple options - Facebook, Apple ID, Google, VK, Twitter, and Huawei ID.

Step 3: Once gamers have signed in successfully, they can enter the code in the text field. Individuals should only use the code released for their server as they will receive an error if they do not follow this.

Upon entering the code, players can tap on the 'Confirm' option (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, click on the okay button when a message box appears informing the users about the name of the items.

Step 5: The rewards are sent to the mailbox, and gamers may collect them within the given timeframe.

Usually, items will be provided in the in-game mail immediately, but the entire procedure could end up taking a total of 24 hours.

