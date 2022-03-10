Garena Free Fire redeem codes redemption process: Free rewards, websites, codes, and more

Users in Free Fire have been seeking free rewards on a regular basis because the majority of the exclusive items in the game require the spending of diamonds. The use of redeem codes emerges as among the best options for such players.

The developers generally make these codes available in live streams or social media handles after accomplishing a particular milestone. Upon obtaining a new one, users must simply enter it on the Rewards Redemption Site.

However, many gamers aren’t aware of the exact steps they can follow to utilize the redeem codes and get free rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes redemption process

Website and steps of using redeem codes

The Rewards Redemption Site is the name of the official website released by Garena to use redeem codes. It requires players to sign in using the platform linked to that of their Free Fire account. They can use this link to access that website.

The steps mentioned below can be followed by gamers to complete the redemption:

Step 1: Go to the official Rewards Redemption Site using the link provided above. Then, sign in using the respective platform.

There are six login options offered to players (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After that, enter the redeem into the text field.

Step 3: Gamers can subsequently tap on the ‘Confirm’ button to proceed with the redemption.

Upon the conclusion of the process, users can directly claim the rewards through the in-game mail section within Free Fire itself.

Rewards and codes

The rewards of the Free Fire redeem codes can include a range of unique items. Generally, players can acquire emotes, costumes, diamonds, weapon loot crates, vouchers, and more by utilizing the functioning ones. A few of the recently released codes are:

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P - Thunder Electrified Bundle (First 10 users)

22NSM7UGSZM7 - 1x Gold Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher (First 90000 users)

B6Q8VY2TJUCM - The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

8HKNP6QR723U - Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

FJHMP4KVEMV9 – 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

GCNVA2PDRGRZ - 2x Jersey Bundle B

B3G7A22TWDR7X - 2x Incubator Vouchers and 2x Jersey Bundle C

Readers can find all the latest codes here.

Note: The codes mentioned above may not work due to the expiry, as they were released a while ago.

