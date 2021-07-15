Garena Free Fire redeem codes released for different regions so far this year

From time to time, Garena releases Free Fire redeem codes offering various rewards like gun skins, pets, characters, and even more. The very nature of these items provides an advantage that makes the temptation to obtain them impossible to resist.

However, spending loads of cash on virtual currency diamonds is not something that everyone can afford. Hence for many users, these codes are the primary way to get exclusive items free of cost.

The unique feature of these redeem codes is that only players from specific servers can use them. There is no possibility of getting a way around it.

Using Free Fire redeem code

Step 1: You are required to head to Free Fire's Rewards Redemption Site using this link.

There are 6 options available (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: After reaching the webpage, sign in to your Free Fire account through one of the available methods.

Step 3: Next, enter the redeem code meant for your server and then click the confirm button.

You need to enter the code and click confirm (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: You need to click the ok button to complete the process when a dialog box appears.

You can get the rewards through the mail section after the developers add the items.

Also read: Raistar vs Amitbhai (Desi Gamers): Which player has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

Free Fire redeem codes in 2021

Note: These codes were released throughout the year. Some may have expired.

US/NA/SAC

5G9GCY97UUD4

8G2YJS3TWKUB

3CYSQQ95YTWK

GZ3SLYFGTD8X

LL7VDMX363YK

QUZ5MJPPY92E

7ZG488RUDDWV

WTZ3LM8W3SWC

487P8ZVGZGEA

9GJT66GNDCLN

WXWYSJTPBMB5

86ZJZPV6HKLV

7LE4KVYCYNLY

G8WQQVLMJSBN

67G8VDLFTHUJ

4M2ZVXNLJTHP

RXF2EQ8BUHJ7

HXVDEU6EPW5X

REYJC692CEWL

India

FFTILM659NZB

FFBC2T35EPWZ

FFBCEGMPC3HZ

FFBCC4QWKLL9

FFBCJVGJJ6VP

FFBCZD9RDP44

FFBCAC836MAC

FFBCLP5S98AW

FFBCLY4LNC4B

FFBCLAK9KYGM

FFBCT7P7N2P2

FFBCLQ6S7W25

ESX24ADSGM4K

SARG886AV5GR

FFICDCTSL5FT

YXY3EGTLHGJX

3IBBMSL7AK8G

W0JJAFV3TU5E

R9UVPEYJOXZX

XUW3FNK7AV8N

TJ57OSSDN5AP

WLSGJXS5KFYR

B6IYCTNH4PV3

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FFPLHMWLKWJE

FFPLNZUWMALS

FFPLOWHANSMA

FFPLPQXXENMS

Singapore

NVVX4TSQJ38F

TNWDTUV92P22

EW529ALDLWWS

H44BY3RXF8MV

XFHG6E93SADY

S7EA7G2UCW94

ZH6CDBXFDSPN

468DA6XFCPDW

ZKC8ZS35GU3V

BYWL56K44RKH

XLMMVSBNV6YC

FFMC2SJLKXSB

FFMC6UR5ZNJQ

FFMCLJESSCR7

FFMC5GZ8S3JC

Indonesia

FFESPORTS3MU

FF7MUY4ME6SC

FF65HAZ8KG8H

FFESPORTSSQA

FF8M82QK7C2M

FFESPORTSJLC

FF8MBDXPVCB1

FFESPORTSF2A

Europe

3SAG9JQBJWYS

G3MKNDD24G9D

RRF6WMKMDPJV

6XMNG242VMKV

PCNF5CQBAJLK

U8S47JGJH5MG

VNY3MQWNKEGU

HP5DXHQANLB5

H28UZG5ATK2R

ED22KT2GRQDY

KNRZ89SXFG9S

FV385V6HXJ97

8QW6TDX2D8A4

FV385V6HXJ97

UBJJ2A7G23L6

BPDSDHCXPXWT

9G8FS6U4VGWP

ZFMUVTLYSLSC

LH3DHG87XU5U

ECSMH8ZK763Q

F2AYSAH5CCQH

Middle East

245QMX2MXSZN

HAPPYBDAYMR1

Also read: How to register for Free Fire OB29 Advance server today

Edited by Srijan Sen