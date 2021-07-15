Garena Free Fire redeem codes released for different regions so far this year

From time to time, Garena releases Free Fire redeem codes offering various rewards like gun skins, pets, characters, and even more. The very nature of these items provides an advantage that makes the temptation to obtain them impossible to resist.
However, spending loads of cash on virtual currency diamonds is not something that everyone can afford. Hence for many users, these codes are the primary way to get exclusive items free of cost.
The unique feature of these redeem codes is that only players from specific servers can use them. There is no possibility of getting a way around it.
Using Free Fire redeem code
Step 1: You are required to head to Free Fire's Rewards Redemption Site using this link.
Step 2: After reaching the webpage, sign in to your Free Fire account through one of the available methods.
Step 3: Next, enter the redeem code meant for your server and then click the confirm button.
Step 4: You need to click the ok button to complete the process when a dialog box appears.
You can get the rewards through the mail section after the developers add the items.
Free Fire redeem codes in 2021
Note: These codes were released throughout the year. Some may have expired.
US/NA/SAC
- 5G9GCY97UUD4
- 8G2YJS3TWKUB
- 3CYSQQ95YTWK
- GZ3SLYFGTD8X
- LL7VDMX363YK
- QUZ5MJPPY92E
- 7ZG488RUDDWV
- WTZ3LM8W3SWC
- 487P8ZVGZGEA
- 9GJT66GNDCLN
- WXWYSJTPBMB5
- 86ZJZPV6HKLV
- 7LE4KVYCYNLY
- G8WQQVLMJSBN
- 67G8VDLFTHUJ
- 4M2ZVXNLJTHP
- RXF2EQ8BUHJ7
- HXVDEU6EPW5X
- REYJC692CEWL
India
- FFTILM659NZB
- FFBC2T35EPWZ
- FFBCEGMPC3HZ
- FFBCC4QWKLL9
- FFBCJVGJJ6VP
- FFBCZD9RDP44
- FFBCAC836MAC
- FFBCLP5S98AW
- FFBCLY4LNC4B
- FFBCLAK9KYGM
- FFBCT7P7N2P2
- FFBCLQ6S7W25
- ESX24ADSGM4K
- SARG886AV5GR
- FFICDCTSL5FT
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- R9UVPEYJOXZX
- XUW3FNK7AV8N
- TJ57OSSDN5AP
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- FFPLHMWLKWJE
- FFPLNZUWMALS
- FFPLOWHANSMA
- FFPLPQXXENMS
Singapore
- NVVX4TSQJ38F
- TNWDTUV92P22
- EW529ALDLWWS
- H44BY3RXF8MV
- XFHG6E93SADY
- S7EA7G2UCW94
- ZH6CDBXFDSPN
- 468DA6XFCPDW
- ZKC8ZS35GU3V
- BYWL56K44RKH
- XLMMVSBNV6YC
- FFMC2SJLKXSB
- FFMC6UR5ZNJQ
- FFMCLJESSCR7
- FFMC5GZ8S3JC
Indonesia
- FFESPORTS3MU
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- FF65HAZ8KG8H
- FFESPORTSSQA
- FF8M82QK7C2M
- FFESPORTSJLC
- FF8MBDXPVCB1
- FFESPORTSF2A
Europe
- 3SAG9JQBJWYS
- G3MKNDD24G9D
- RRF6WMKMDPJV
- 6XMNG242VMKV
- PCNF5CQBAJLK
- U8S47JGJH5MG
- VNY3MQWNKEGU
- HP5DXHQANLB5
- H28UZG5ATK2R
- ED22KT2GRQDY
- KNRZ89SXFG9S
- FV385V6HXJ97
- 8QW6TDX2D8A4
- FV385V6HXJ97
- UBJJ2A7G23L6
- BPDSDHCXPXWT
- 9G8FS6U4VGWP
- ZFMUVTLYSLSC
- LH3DHG87XU5U
- ECSMH8ZK763Q
- F2AYSAH5CCQH
Middle East
- 245QMX2MXSZN
- HAPPYBDAYMR1
