Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today (10 April 2022): Get free skins, diamonds and legendary items

With the vast majority of in-game items in Free Fire needing diamonds, many players are in a difficult situation since they cannot afford to spend real money. This usually causes individuals to forgo their desire to obtain exclusive items or look for free methods.

One of the most popular alternative methods surfacing for such users is the use of redeem codes that Garena frequently makes public. However, there are certain limitations to using these codes, such as the fact that they expire and are restricted to specific servers.

Free Fire redeem codes to get skins, diamonds and legendary items (10 April)

Here’s a list of Free Fire redeem codes that players can utilize to receive items like skins, diamonds, and more:

Skins

FF10GCGXRNHY

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF11WFNPP956

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF10617KGUF9

FF119MB3PFA5

FF1164XNJZ2V

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Other legendary items

PCNF5CQBAJLK

SARG886AV5GR

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

X99TK56XDJ4X

Fans can find more redeem codes for the game here.

Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

Steps on using all the redeem codes to get free rewards

Players who are not acquainted with the procedure for using Free Fire redemption codes need not be concerned, and they can simply follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Gamers will have to open a web browser and search for ‘Rewards Redemption Site,’ the main website developed to utilize redeem codes.

There are a total of six login options accessible on the redemption site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Individuals will subsequently be asked to sign in using the platform affiliated with their in-game accounts. There are six options: Google, Facebook, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

If they have a guest account, they will need to link it to one of the platforms listed above. Upon doing so, they can use the redeem codes.

Step 3: A text box will then show up, where users should enter the redeem code without making any errors.

Redeem code must be entered without making an error (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, players can tap on the ‘Confirm’ button to complete the procedure.

Once done successfully, the items / rewards of the code will be delivered through in-game mail within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Users from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game.

Edited by Saman