Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today (23 April 2022) to get free skins, and crates

Garena has added numerous cosmetic items to Free Fire throughout the years, and users can obtain them through various means, including events, Luck Royale, and more. However, premium ones usually demand the expense of the in-game currency, diamonds.

Not every Free Fire gamer has the financial means to purchase diamonds to obtain specific cosmetics. This generally leads to people adopting alternate methods, with redeem codes developing as one of the most effective.

Most of the time, the developers will publish these codes on the game’s social media accounts or livestreams, and they will only be active for a limited period.

Free Fire redeem codes to get skins and crates (23 April)

These are some codes that users can utilize in Free Fire to get rewards like skins and crates:

Skins

X99TK56XDJ4X

W0JJAFV3TU5E

B6IYCTNH4PV3

YXY3EGTLHGJX

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF9M2GF14CBF

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FF10617KGUF9

Crates

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11WFNPP956

MSJX8VM25B95

W4GPFVK2MR2C

WCMERVCMUSZ9

MQJWNBVHYAQM

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

Q4QU4GQGE5KD

9BYDPUM5WK6Z

2BEMBE4TXU4P

Note: The redeem codes given above may not work due to expiry or server limitations.

Instructions for using Free Fire redeem codes on the official Rewards Redemption Site

It is simple to make use of the redeem codes. Here is a simple procedure that players can use to receive free rewards in their accounts:

Step 1: The Rewards Redemption Site is the official website for the use of redemption codes, and they will need to go there first. Clicking here will redirect them to it.

After reaching this website, any one of the six login options can be used to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once gamers arrive at the specific webpage, they will be presented with six login options. They must select the one that is associated with their in-game account.

Step 3: Next, individuals can manually enter the given redeem code into the text field. It is recommended that they paste the code to avoid errors while entering the code.

Users must carefully enter the given redeem code without making any errors (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Lastly, gamers can press the ‘Confirm’ button to complete the redemption for the redeem code. The rewards will soon be sent to their accounts within 24 hours.

Users will finally be able to claim the rewards from the redeem code via the in-game mail.

Disclaimer: As Garena Free Fire is banned in India, gamers from the country should refrain from participating in the battle royale title. However, they can play the MAX version, which wasn’t banned.

Edited by Ravi Iyer