Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today (6 December 2021): Claim free rewards easily

Free Fire redeem codes are difficult to find due to server restrictions and limited validity. However, once users get a hold of an active one for their region, nothing can be easier than using it to attain freebies.

These codes are used to enable gamers to obtain exclusive items, including cosmetics, characters, pets, and more, which would have otherwise required hundreds of diamonds. The working redeem code for 6 December 2021 provides the Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate as rewards.

Working Free Fire redeem code for 6 December 2021

The Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) (Image via Free Fire)

FF11HHGCGK3B: Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

The code provided above is only for players on the Indonesia server. Those from outside attempting to get the rewards will encounter an error that will notify them that the code cannot be used in their server.

What is the procedure for redeeming codes?

It is not tough to get rewards using the redemption code, but gamers must not have a guest account. In case they are still using one, they must bind it with the options provided and follow the guide below:

Step 1: You are required to open the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site here.

You cannot get rewards using a guest account (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: As mentioned earlier, guest accounts are not eligible for the rewards because you must log in on the web page to redeem the codes. You may utilize one of the many options for the same.

It is better to paste the redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: You may enter or paste the code into the text area and press the confirm button to complete the process.

Step 4: Next, boot up Free Fire to claim the Pumpkin Warrior (Bottom) and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate from the mail.

Since the code gives a permanent cosmetic and loot crate, gamers should waste no time using the code to get the reward. Once the code reaches its expiry date, it will no longer be valid and thus display an error.

