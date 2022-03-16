Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today: Get free gloo wall, emotes, and bundles in March 2022

Most items in Free Fire are costly and require diamonds, putting players in a dilemma as they crave to acquire the game's exclusive content. Thankfully, various alternatives exist, and the most common one is to use the redemption codes that developers give out regularly.

Garena makes a handful of these codes available to the public at regular intervals, and each provides a different set of rewards. Gloo walls, outfit bundles, and even emotes are sometimes among the products that are made accessible.

Note: After the ban of Garena Free Fire in India, users are recommended to avoid playing or downloading the game. However, they can still enjoy the MAX edition of the game.

Free Fire redeem codes for rewards like gloo walls, costumes, and emotes

Gloo Wall

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Emotes

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Costumes

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

SARG886AV5GR

B3G7A22TWDR7X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

(FFAC2YXE6RF2 has been listed twice since the code provided an option to choose between various items, including an emote and Gloo Wall skin.)

Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry dates or server restrictions.

How to use the Free Fire redeem codes

Once players have a redeem code, they can utilize the Rewards Redemption Site to redeem the rewards. Here's a guide that they can follow to accomplish the same:

Step 1: After reaching this particular website, gamers will be asked to sign in. They should carry out the procedure in accordance with the platform associated with their in-game Free Fire account.

Complete the sign-in procedure (Image via Garena)

Step 2: When the login process is complete, users must input the relevant redeem code into the text area. They can then push the 'Confirm' button to proceed with the redemption procedure.

Step 3: Players can launch the battle royale title on their mobile devices, and they should then visit the in-game mail. Following that, they can claim the corresponding rewards.

Edited by Siddharth Satish