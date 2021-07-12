Garena Free Fire redeem codes and how to use them: All you need to know

Although Free Fire has an extensive collection of in-game items like bundles, skins, and emotes, not all of them are available for free. To obtain such items, diamonds, an in-game currency, are usually required.

Players must pay for this currency out of their own pockets. As this isn't feasible, they search for other methods to procure these items. Several in-game events and redeem codes may allow them to do so.

Everything to know about Free Fire redeem codes

Here is some of the general information that players need to know about redeem codes:

1) They consist of a total of 12 alphanumeric characters.

2) There is a time limit to its validity, and after that point, the code no longer works.

3) Codes are region-specific and only work in the region for which they were released.

4) The rewards are sent to the user's Free Fire account within 24 hours after the code is redeemed.

5) Players who have guest accounts are not eligible to use the redeem code and must bind them if they wish to use the code in the future.

How to use the redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the rewards, players must visit the official Rewards Redemption Site of Garena Free Fire. It can be done by clicking on this link.

(The Reward Redemption Site is a unique website created by the developers to use codes.)

Step 2: After reaching the page, players should log in with the method used for linking their Free Fire accounts.

Users are required to login using any one of the methods available on the Rewards Redemption Site

Step 3: Once the login process is complete, enter the code. Next, click "Confirm."

Paste the redeem code and tap on the "Confirm" button. The items would soon be added to the accounts.

If the code works, a dialog box will appear on the users' screens mentioning the rewards. As mentioned above, they will be sent to the players within 24 hours. Items can be collected from the mail section.

