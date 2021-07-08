Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption site: Indian redeem codes redemption process, server restriction, how to get rewards, and more

It is no secret that many Free Fire players look forward to acquiring various in-game items for free. This is because many of them are game-changers and can provide an upper hand over the opponents. There is often an overwhelming response when Free Fire redeem codes are released since it suggests that players can win various rewards for free.

These codes can be found on Free Fire's social media handles during events or when milestones have been achieved. Often, developers release them during live streams, rewarding users.

How to use Free Fire Rewards Redemption site

For the redemption of Free Fire rewards codes, the game's developers have created a specific Rewards Redemption Site. Here is the link which they can use to redirect themselves to the given webpage.

Redemption procedure

If users want to make use of the Free Fire redeem code, they should follow these instructions:

Step 1: The first step is to visit the game's website using the link provided above.

Step 2: Then, they have to sign in to the website using the platform associated with their ID.

Sign in on the Rewards Redemption Site

To be eligible for the rewards, guest users must bind their ID to one of the platforms.

Step 3: After logging in, users should carefully enter the 12 characters of the redemption code in the text box.

Paste the code and click "Confirm"

Step 4: Click the confirm button to complete this process. The name of the reward will be displayed on the screen within the dialog box.

Step 5: When items have been added, users can collect them from the mail section in the game. It usually takes 24 hours for the rewards to appear.

If a user tries to use an expired code, they will encounter an error without any way of circumventing it.

Older Free Fire redeem codes

YXY3EGTLHGJX

3IBBMSL7AK8G

W0JJAFV3TU5E

R9UVPEYJOXZX

XUW3FNK7AV8N

TJ57OSSDN5AP

WLSGJXS5KFYR

B6IYCTNH4PV3

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

Note: These codes were released previously in the Rampage Party Giveaway and may not work at present.

Server restriction

The error message

All Free Fire redeem code are released only to users in a given region or area. If a user from other than specified server attempts at using them will surely encounter this given error,

"Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region."

