Garena Free Fire top-up via Games Kharido: How to get 100% bonus on diamonds

Free Fire players need diamonds, an in-game currency, to make most of their in-game purchases of premium items, including pets, characters, and even the Elite Pass. Often, the currency is required for participating in many events like the recently commenced Fortune Wheel.

To procure this currency, users need to spend real money. They also search for ways to get the maximum value on their purchases.

Users have additional perks for purchasing diamonds through Games Kharido as it offers a 100% bonus on the first purchase made via the website. Even after that, they receive an additional 10% on every top-up, which provides a better value.

Also read: Arrow Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, monthly earnings, and annual income revealed

Steps to purchase diamonds using Games Kharido in Free Fire

Step 1: First, players need to go to the official website of Games Kharido here.

Players will have to log in on Games Kharido

Step 2: Once there, they must log in using either one of the two means: Facebook or Player ID.

Top-up options available

Step 3: After that, users need to select the required top-up option and payment method. The ones available for Indian users are as follows:

PayTM UPI NetBanking

Step 4: They will finally have to click on the "Proceed to Payment" option. Upon successful purchase, the diamonds will be credited to their Free Fire account.

Cost of diamonds

Including the first-time bonus, here are the prices of the in-game currency on Games Kharido:

INR 40 - 50 diamonds + bonus 50

INR 80 - 100 diamonds + bonus 100

INR 240 - 310 diamonds + bonus 310

INR 400 - 520 diamonds + bonus 520

INR 800 - 1060 diamonds + bonus 1060

INR 1600 - 2180 diamonds + bonus 2180

INR 4000 - 5600 diamonds + bonus 5600

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

Also read: Garena Free Fire redeem codes: Server restrictions, expiry, free rewards, and more

Hello! If you are active on Instagram please follow us too :) @sportskeedaesports

Edited by Ravi Iyer