GW Manish explains what will happen to V-Badge after Free Fire ban in India

Garena Free Fire was the reason behind the success of many Indian content creators. YouTubers like Amitbhai (Desi Gamers), Ajjubhai (Total Gaming), Lokesh Raj (LOKESH GAMER) and Sahil Rana (A_S Gaming) registered a meteoric rise by playing Garena's wildly popular battle royale shooter.

However, the recent ban on the popular game in India has proved to be a setback for the country's mobile gaming scene. The ban left fans and streamers disappointed. The ban on the game has created a lot of confusion among users regarding server availability and other situations.

One such common confusion has surrounded the status of the V-Badge, as many fans fear its removal after the Free Fire ban. In one of his recent videos, GW Manish, a popular gamer with around 3.47 million subscribers on YouTube, explained the situation of V-Badge in India.

GW Manish revealed the fate of Free Fire's V-Badge in India

Unlike many famous YouTubers, GW Manish focuses on producing more research-driven content about Garena's BR shooter. Most of his videos include lesser-known facts and guides related to the game.

In one of his recent videos from the "Things You Don't Know About Free Fire" series, GW Manish talked about the V-Badge's status in India. Here's what Manish said in the video:

"Nothing will happen to our accounts as they will remain stored in Free Fire. There will not be any effect on our accounts despite the ban, as Garena may launch a specific server for India in the case of BGMI and PUBG Mobile. Similarly, V-Badge will also remain in place as Garena need the partners."

He explained that the ban wouldn't affect the partners as the majority of them would continue to play the game, even via VPN. Hence, the V-badge will remain until the partner breaches the guidelines.

In the video given above, Manish also shared many other interesting facts and glitches in the game.

Requirements for the Partner Program, as stated on the website (Image via Garena)

Fans who don't know much about the V-Badge should understand that it is a virtual medal or tag visible on the profiles of users who are part of the Partner Program. The said program has some conditions, and users can read about them here.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar