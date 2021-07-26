GW Manish's Free Fire ID number, real name, stats, monthly income, and more

Free Fire content creator GW Manish has seen his popularity skyrocket in recent months, collecting a considerable fanbase on YouTube. The videos he creates on his channel revolve around the various facets of the battle royale game, including game-related facts, gameplay and more.

He has amassed a massive subscriber count of over 1.68 million with 228.916 million views combined.

GW Manish’s real name and Free Fire ID

GW Manish’s real name is Manesh and his Free Fire ID is 663844446. He revealed his name in the video below (around the 4:30 mark):

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

GW Manish has competed in 4451 squad games and has managed to secure a total of 597 victories, which corresponds to a win rate of 13.41%. At a K/D ratio of 2.55, he has 9846 frags.

He has played 4081 duo matches and has bagged 379 first-place finishes, maintaining a win percentage of 9.28%. He notched 8856 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.39.

The internet star has featured in 1354 solo games and has a win tally of 61, resulting in a win ratio of 4.50%. He has killed 2125 enemies with a K/D ratio of 1.64.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

GW Manish has featured in a total of 89 ranked squad matches and has outshined his foes in 7, equating to a win percentage of 7.86%. He has accumulated 246 kills, with a K/D ratio of 3.00.

Apart from this, he has also won 5 of the 73 duo games he's played, leading to a win rate of 6.84%. He has 216 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.18.

Note: GW Manish's stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

GW Manish’s monthly income

GW Manish's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the estimated monthly income of GW Manish lies in the range of $8.9K - $142.5K.

YouTube channel

Currently, there are around 447 videos on GW Manish's channel. As mentioned previously, he has 1.68 million subscribers and 228.916 million views.

Over the last 30 days, GW Manish has gained 150 thousand subscribers and 35.61 million views. This link will take the readers to his official YouTube channel.

Also read: 5 best Free Fire characters with abilities and price

Edited by Siddharth Satish