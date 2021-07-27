Gyan Gaming's Free Fire ID, real name, monthly income, stats, Discord link, and more

Gyan Gaming, also known as Gyan Sujan, is among India’s top content creators, and he regularly makes content around Garena Free Fire. He has amassed 10.9 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, where he streams and uploads videos.

Here’s an overview of Gyan Gaming’s Free Fire ID, along with more details relating to stats and monthly income.

Gyan Gaming’s real name and Free Fire ID

Gyan Gaming’s real name is Sujan Mistri and his Free Fire ID is 70393167. Here are his stats as of today (July 27th):

Lifetime stats

Gyan Gaming’s lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

Gyan Gaming has appeared in 18387 squad games and has managed to secure a total of 6594 first-place finishes, which leads to a win percentage of 35.86%. With a K/D ratio of 5.49, he has 64735 frags.

Apart from this, he has competed in 2173 duo matches and has outshined his enemies in a total of 504, maintaining a win rate of 23.19%. He has accumulated 5933 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.55.

The content creator has featured in 1393 solo games and has won 159 of those games, resulting in a win ratio of 11.41%. He has 2345 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.90.

Ranked stats

Gyan Gaming’s ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

Gyan Gaming has participated in 100 squad matches in the current season and has been victorious on 28 occasions resulting in a win rate of 28.00%. With 490 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 6.81.

He also has 1 duo match and 3 solo games to his name.

Note: Gyan Gaming’s stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator plays more games in Garena Free Fire.

Gyan Gaming’s monthly income

Monthly income of Gyan Gaming (Image via Social Blade)

As per the estimates on Social Blade, the monthly income of Gyan Gaming is between $22.7K - $362.7K.

Discord link

Gyan Gaming's server (Image via Discord)

Gyan Gaming’s Discord server can be joined by clicking here.

YouTube channel

Previously, Gyan Gaming created content around Clash of Clans but later decided to switch to Garena Free Fire. His channel presently has over 1994 videos, and he has accumulated over 1.47 billion views. As mentioned earlier, he also has 10.9 million subscribers.

His channel has gained over 400 thousand subscribers and 90.676 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Fans can click here to visit Gyan Gaming’s official channel.

