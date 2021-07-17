Gyan Sujan's Free Fire ID, real name, stats, monthly income, Discord link, and more

Gyan Sujan, also known by his YouTube channel name "Gyan Gaming," is a Free Fire content creator. He is extremely popular within the Indian mobile gaming community and has a massive fanbase.

Gyan Sujan boasts a subscriber count of 10.8 million on YouTube. He also has 1.4 million followers on Instagram and over 230k members on his Discord server.

Gyan Sujan's real name and Free Fire ID

Gyan Sujan’s real name is Sujan Mistri. His Free Fire ID is 70393167. Here are his in-game stats:

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has competed in 18353 squad games and has bagged 6583 victories, making his win rate 35.86%. He has 64578 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.49 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 2153 duo matches and has secured 499 victories, translating to a win rate of 23.17%. He has 5872 frags in these matches, with a K/D of 3.55.

Gyan Sujan has taken part in 1391 solo games and has 159 Booyahs to his name, maintaining a win rate of 11.43%. With 2342 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 1.90 in this mode.

Also read: How to get top-up bonus in Free Fire: A beginner's guide

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan's ranked stats

Gyan Sujan has won 17 of the 67 ranked squad matches he has played this season, translating to a win rate of 25.37%. He has 339 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.78.

The content creator has also played 3 ranked solo games and 1 ranked duo match this season. However, he is yet to secure a win.

Gyan Sujan racked up 6 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.00 in the ranked solo mode.

Note: Gyan Sujan's stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator plays more games in Garena Free Fire.

Gyan Gaming's monthly income

Gyan Sujan's earnings from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Gyan Sujan's monthly income from his YouTube channel, Gyan Gaming, is reportedly in the range of $25.2K - $402.5K. (Source: Social Blade)

Gyan Sujan's Discord link

Gyan Sujan's Discord server (Image via Discord)

Readers can click here to join Gyan Gaming's Discord server.

Gyan Sujan's YouTube channel

As of now, Gyan Sujan has 1975 videos on the Gyan Gaming YouTube channel, with over 1.44 billion views combined. The channel has accrued 500k subscribers and 100 million views in the past 30 days.

Readers can click here to check out the channel.

Also read: Garena announces Free Fire Pakistan League Season 2, a prize pool of 10 Million PKR up for grabs

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh