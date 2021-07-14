Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID, monthly income, real name, and more stats

Helping Gamer makes videos about Free Fire regularly. As the name of his channel suggests, the Indian content creator uploads guides, tips & tricks, and other similar content to help other players.

The amount of subscribers on his channel has surpassed 6.5 million, and he currently has over 6.57 million subs. The creator has also accumulated around 409.95 million views.

Helping Gamer’s real name and Free Fire ID

Sarfraj is the actual name of Helping Gamer, and his Free Fire ID is 517121909.

Statistics

Lifetime

All-time stats

Helping Gamer has played a total of 6855 squad games, winning 1135 of them, giving him an overall win percentage of 16.55%. His kill-to-death ratio is 2.71, with 15489 kills.

In duo matches, the streamer has played 2887 and has secured 187 victories, which converts to a win rate of 6.47%. He has 5502 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.04.

The player has also appeared in 2762 solo games and has won precisely 170, retaining a win ratio of 6.15%. He has cumulated 4732 eliminations, managing a K/D ratio of 1.83.

Ranked

Ranked stats

During the current Free Fire ranked season, the broadcaster has participated in 43 squad matches and triumphed in seven, having a win rate of 16.27%. With a 4.50 K/D, he has 162 kills.

Furthermore, the YouTuber has played six duo games and recorded 19 frags with a K/D of 3.17.

The renowned content creator is yet to play a ranked solo match.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Monthly income

Monthly income of Helping Gamer and other details

Helping Gamer’s estimated monthly income and yearly earnings are $4.2K to $67.7K and $50.8K and $812.1K, respectively.

(Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

A few years ago, Helping Gamer began creating content. As of now, his YouTube channel has 712 videos. Within the past 30 days, he has accrued 110K subscribers and 16.918 million views.

Fans can tap on this link to visit the official Helping Gamer channel.

