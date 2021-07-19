How to claim Garena Free Fire rewards using redeem codes on redemption site

Diamonds are often necessary to purchase most of the enticing items present in Garena Free Fire. The visually appealing content may be tempting for players, but buying the currency might not be an option for everyone. In order to obtain exclusive items, users seek alternative means, which generally include the likes of events and redemption codes.

Redeem codes are considered to be a more straightforward method of obtaining rewards. They just have to be pasted on the respective website to be claimed, and no further tasks must be completed to get the items.

Using Free Fire redeem codes on the redemption site to get free rewards

Rewards Redemption Site is a specific page that has been designed by the game developers for the redemption of all the redeem codes. The link for the website has been given below:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.

Therefore, you need to head there to use the code. Here’s a detailed guide on using the website and claiming the rewards:

Steps to claim redeem codes and get rewards

Step 1: You need to go to the Rewards Redemption Site via the link that has been provided above.

Step 2: After you have reached the website, the next step is to log in using any one of the prevalent methods.

Log in via one of the platforms (Image via Free Fire)

The ones that are present include:

Facebook Google VK Twitter Apple ID Huawei ID

Free Fire redeem codes are not available to guest accounts, and you are required to connect the account to one of the platforms mentioned above to use them.

Step 3: Subsequently, you will have to manually enter the redeem code or paste it into the text field.

Enter the Free Fire redeem code into the text field and click "Confirm" (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Finally, click “Confirm.” If the code you have entered is working, a pop-up will appear, mentioning that the redemption was successful.

Your rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox within 24 hours and can be collected from there. When an error message states that the code is invalid or has already been redeemed, it indicates that it has expired.

