How to collect and use Assassin Coins in Free Fire MAX to get rare rewards

Events are a frequent addition to Free Fire MAX, and Garena has been regularly incorporating new ones to keep the players engaged while also rewarding them with unique items. Tons of new ones have started recently as the collaboration events based on Assassin’s Creed have commenced.

One of the events includes the usage of the Assassin Coins (Silver), and many players are left confused about how they can acquire and use it in Free Fire. The guide below can help them with the same.

Ways to collect Assassin Coins (Silver) in Free Fire MAX

1) Daily Scout

Missions that users can complete to get the coins (Image via Garena)

Essentially, gamers can complete the various Daily Scout missions to get the specific tokens in Free Fire MAX. They can accomplish this by playing a few games, and as the tasks are also refreshed daily, users don’t have to wait for long periods.

2) Daily Login

Players are provided as a login reward as well (Image via Garena)

After logging in each day, a few Assassin Coins (Silver) are rewarded at absolutely no cost. Players must not perform any other tasks to obtain them via this method.

3) In-game

The coins can also be obtained in-game (Image via Garena)

They can be obtained in-game as well. Here’s the division on how gamers can obtain them:

Battle Royale maps: Find

After CS Match: 2x Coins

After Lone Wolf Match: 1x Coins

How to use Assassin Coins (Silver)

This is where the tokens must be used (Image via Garena)

The accumulated Assassin Coins (Silver) must be used in a special web event to eliminate specific Targets. Upon doing so, players will be rewarded with the corresponding Bounty rewards in Free Fire MAX.

Listed below are the various Bounties available on the Targets within the event:

Bounty for Target 1 - Hidden Assassins, Cart of Hay, 300x Universal Fragments

- Hidden Assassins, Cart of Hay, 300x Universal Fragments Bounty for Target 2 - Creed Banner, Cart of Hay, 3x Pet Food

- Creed Banner, Cart of Hay, 3x Pet Food Bounty for Target 3 - The Creed of Fire, Cart of Hay, 7d Bounty Token Play Card

- The Creed of Fire, Cart of Hay, 7d Bounty Token Play Card Bounty for Target 4 - Brotherhood Pin, Cart of Hay, 500x Universal Fragments

- Brotherhood Pin, Cart of Hay, 500x Universal Fragments Bounty for Target 5 - Craftland Room Card, Cart of Hay, Weapon Royale Voucher

- Craftland Room Card, Cart of Hay, Weapon Royale Voucher Bounty for Target 6 - Vengeful Brotherhood Bundle, Cart of Hay, 500x Universal Fragments

Vengeful Brotherhood Bundle, Cart of Hay, 500x Universal Fragments Bounty for Target 7 and so on - Loot Crate

Readers can check out a detailed guide about the Target Hit event by clicking here.

