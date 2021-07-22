How to download Free Fire Advance Server for OB29 update: Step-by-step guide

Following the success of the Free Fire OB28 update, players are now eagerly looking forward to the OB29 version of the game.

The Advance Server for the OB29 update has been released, and it provides players with a chance to try out the new features that are set to arrive in the game.

As usual, players need an activation code to access the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server.

How you can use APK file to download Free Fire OB29 Advance Server

Free Fire Advance Server website: Click here

Players can follow the steps provided below to download the Free Fire Advance Server for the upcoming OB29 update:

Step 1: Visit the official Free Fire Advance Server website. You can use the link provided above to do so.

You should log in to the official website of Free Fire Advance Server (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Log in and press the “Download APK” option to download the file.

Disclaimer: The size of the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server APK file is approximately 721 MB. Players must ensure that their devices have adequate storage space before downloading the file.

You need to click the "Download APK" button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Once the APK file is downloaded, install it on your device. You can then open the Free Fire Advance Server.

Step 4: Click the “Guest” option while logging in. A pop-up will appear, asking you to enter the Activation Code.

A dialog box asking for the Activation Code will appear on your screens. (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: After entering that code, you will be able to access and enjoy the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server.

Other information about the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server

The Free Fire OB29 Advance Server was made available today, i.e., July 22nd, and will remain open until July 29th.

During this time, players can try out various new features that are set to arrive in the game. They can also earn diamonds by reporting bugs and glitches present on the server.

However, progress on the server will not be carried over to the global version of Free Fire, and players' accounts will get deleted after July 29th.

