How to download Free Fire and FF MAX latest updates via APK files: Full method explained

Garena's Free Fire and Free Fire MAX collectively boast a massive active user base across the globe. Both BR shooters are essentially the same, with minimal difference in graphics quality, and it is pretty clear by name that the MAX variant provides a more immersive experience.

Despite featuring on the top charts of both the Google Play Store and App Store for a long time, Free Fire had a major setback in February 2022. It was banned in India alongside 53 other applications. However, the MAX variant is still available in the Google Play Store for Indian gamers.

Thus, developers have listed APK links for both BR shooter games that are available on the official website site Garena Free Fire. The complete details of the APK files and the download process are given in the following section.

Garena Free Fire: APK links for the original game and the MAX variant

The website doesn't have a specific APK link for the game on other servers or regions. However, as already mentioned, the links were made available specifically for the Indian server after the ban. Therefore, players can download the updated APK versions using the available links.

Upon opening the official website, players can spot two of the following options, which will allow them to download the APK files.

1) Download FF

The "Download FF" button provides a direct download link for the APK file of the original game. Thus, players need to follow the steps given below to download and install the updated APK version for Garena's s popular BR shooter:

Step 1: After opening the website, tap on the "Download FF button." It will start the download process for the APK file of size 704 MB.

After opening the website, tap on the "Download FF button." It will start the download process for the APK file of size 704 MB.

After the download is complete, players can install the APK and open the app after installation.

2) Download APK

"Download APK" allows users to install either game: Original BR shooter or the MAX variant. Thus, players must follow the steps given below to download and install the latest APK file for their desired game:

Step 1: Tap on the "Download APK" open, redirecting to a particular page for the APK files.

Tap on the "Download APK" open, redirecting to a particular page for the APK files.

Players can choose either file for the original game (704 MB) or the MAX variant (990 MB).

Players can also use an Android Emulator like BlueStacks to install the files after downloading them on a PC. They should note that these APK files can sometimes face parsing errors, and thus, they will have to re-download them for a successful installation.

Moreover, if a Wi-Fi network is available, players should use the same to download the files swiftly with stability.

