How to download Free Fire Max latest update for Android devices in August 2021

Free Fire Max, the upgraded version of Garena Free Fire, includes new and improved features for gamers, including a smoother and better gameplay experience. It was initially released for beta testing in three countries — Malaysia, Bolivia, and Vietnam.

The same was later expanded to the MENA region after a pre-registration phase around two months back. The game incorporates the Firelink feature/technology, enabling players to maintain all their old progress/items across both games.

Downloading the latest version of Free Fire Max on Android devices

Here are the two methods that can be used to download Free Fire Max:

Google Play Store

Step 1: You need to type Free Fire Max into the search field of Google Play Store. You may also use this link to go to the game's official page.

Free Fire Max on the Google Play Store (Image via Play Store)

Step 2: Following that, you should click on the "Install" option. The game's download will begin soon.

Step 3: After the installation, you can launch the Free Fire Max application and log into your account to play the enhanced variant.

TapTap

Step 1: First, you should visit the TapTap website and download its application. Clicking here will guide you to the page.

You need to first download TapTap on your phone from its official website (Image via TapTap)

Step 2: Enable the "Install from Unknown Source" option and then install TapTap on your mobile device.

Step 3: You can finally open it and search for Free Fire Max. Several results will show up, and you need to click on the most relevant one.

Click on the "Download" button to download Free Fire Max on your device (Image via TapTap)

Step 4: Click on the Download option. Free Fire Max will be downloaded and installed on your Android phone.

Note: The game is yet to be made available worldwide and is only available in specific locations. Therefore, only those from the respective countries will be able to download and play Free Fire Max.

