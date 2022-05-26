How to download Free Fire MAX OB34 update on Android in India

Garena has rolled out the May update for its popular battle royale titles Free Fire MAX and the original game. Players worldwide can download and enjoy the array of optimizations as well as additions in terms of gameplay and systems in both games.

However, for Indian fans, Free Fire MAX is the only legitimate option that players can employ, as the original title has been banned since February. Upon updating the game, users can also receive some MAX-exclusive rewards by logging in or playing matches.

Garena Free Fire MAX OB34: How to install the latest version of the BR shooter on Android (India)

One can download the OB34 update on Android using the Play Store (Image via Google Play)

As Free Fire is longer available in app stores (iOS and Android), the MAX variant is the only alternative for users to access their accounts. The MAX version is available in the Play Store, where users can install it without much fuss.

Furthermore, Garena has also provided APK links on Free Fire's official website, exclusively in the Indian region. These links are for both Free Fire MAX and the original game, which, in turn, becomes another way to install the updates.

Here's how users can install the update using the Google Play Store:

Step 1: Players should access the Google Play Store on their devices and employ the search box to browse the MAX variant of Free Fire.

Step 2: Once players come across the required result, they must tap on the same and use the "install/update" button to download the OB34 update.

Step 3: After the installation culminates, users should click on "Open" and download the additional required resources.

One can sign in to the game using the platform/ID they have been using on Free Fire prior to the ban. However, if players were using the guest account on the MAX variant, they should log in using the same and bind their accounts immediately with FB/Google to avail themselves of the free rewards.

The official Free Fire website provides the APK links exclusively in the Indian region (Image via Garena)

Now, if users want to install the update using the APK links on the official Free Fire website, they can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Users should search and open the official website of Garena Free Fire using any preferred web browser.

Step 2: Players can spot two options on the homepage -- "Download APK" and "Download Free Fire." They can use the former to install the Free Fire MAX OB34 update.

Step 3: After redirecting to a particular page, gamers can choose the MAX variant's APK download link. The APK file (990 MB) will start downloading.

Players can install the APK file once the download is complete and enjoy the new content on their Android smartphones. They can also use an Android emulator on their PCs to access the Google Play Store and install the game by following either method.

