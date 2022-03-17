How to download and play Free Fire on PC: Latest emulator guide (March 2022)

Garena Free Fire is a free-to-play battle royale shooter for iOS and Android. Despite being a game for low-end devices, Free Fire features a plethora of in-game content that has been one of the reasons behind its popularity. Last year, Garena's flagship battle royale title became part of the exclusive club of games that clocked over a billion installs on the Google Play Store.

The ever-expanding content library and low-level minimum system requirements have been a reason behind the game's popularity on YouTube. Many content creators have made a career out of Free Fire, with many playing the mobile BR game on PCs. The same has received mixed reactions from the audience.

Many hate the idea of Free Fire, a mobile game, on PC, while others are intrigued. The following section will reveal how the latter half of fans can download and play Free Fire on their PCs.

Garena Free Fire on PC: A step-by-step guide on how to download the popular BR using Android emulators

Emulators for Android are software or programs that allow players to use any of their desired mobile applications on PCs just like a smartphone. There are plenty of such software that Garena has authorized, and one can use them to play the popular BR game.

Readers can know more about the best Android emulators for low-end PCs alongside their minimum system requirements here. One can download each emulator from their official website. The complete process of downloading an emulator and installing the desired game is given below:

Download the desired emulator (BlueStacks in this case) from the official website (Image via BlueStacks)

Step 1: Visit the official website and download the emulator's latest available version.

Launch the program after installation (Image via BlueStacks)

Step 2: Install the EXE file and launch the program after installation.

Search for the game in the Play Store (Image via Google)

Step 3: Open Google Play Store and search for Garena's BR shooter. Players will be able to spot the app in the top results.

Note: Indian players will be able to spot Free Fire MAX, and they should download the same.

Install and open the app (Image via Google)

Step 4: Install the application and tap open.

Players can enjoy the game smoothly (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Allow the access requested by the application and download the additional in-app resource files.

Players can enjoy the game on their PCs using an emulator without any hassle.

Installing APK file from Garena's website

It is well known that Garena's original BR shooter got banned in India in February, and players cannot install it from the App Store or Google Play Store. However, the APK file download link is available on the game's official website.

Users who want to download the original game in India should follow the following steps:

Step 1: Open the game's official website by tapping on the link here.

Tap on the icon to download the APK file (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click on the "Download FF" link available on the homepage.

Download the file and tap on it to install via the emulator (Image via Garena)

Step 3: The APK file will start downloading, which players should tap on after the download ends.

The installed application can be seen in the menu of the emulator (Image via BlueStacks)

Step 4: Upon tapping on the downloaded APK file, the emulator will automatically install the application, which players can easily spot.

Launch the application by tapping on it (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Launch the application, allow the required permissions, and log in to the game.

The game will face login issues on specific networks while it will work fine on the majority of the connections.

Edited by Shaheen Banu