How to find best Free Fire guild names and font styles in November 2021

Players can create a community or a squad of players in Garena Free Fire that can play games together or complete challenges to earn free rewards. These groups are known as guilds, which are also crucial for players' eligibility for various redeemable items in the store.

Users can create a guild for 5000 gold coins or 1000 diamonds in Free Fire. They can then set further eligibility criteria for entries in guilds, including various other customizations as well as a name for the guild. Players are allowed to use various unique fonts and special characters for guild names.

A guide on how to create a guild name with stylish fonts and characters is given below:

Garena Free Fire guild: How to find and create names with special fonts

Free Fire guild name suggestions (Image via gamingnicknames.com)

Players should have a preferred name for their guilds before they start finding a font style. If they are out of ideas, they can visit name generator sites for exciting ones. Here are some of the websites that players can use to find a guild name:

Players can also check out some suggestions for guild names here.

Creating a customized name with fonts for a guild

How to create a name for the guild (Image via Free Fire)

After choosing the desired name, players should follow the steps given below to create a guild name:

Step 1: Use the desired font and fill in the name without any space.

Fill in the name and copy the desired font (Image via fortnite.freefire-name.com)

Step 2: Copy the font style and open the game.

Step 3: Tap on the guild icon (given on the right side of the screen).

Paste the text in the Squad Name box (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Make the required customizations and paste the copied text in the squad name box.

Step 5: Make the payment of 5000 gold coins or 1000 diamonds to confirm the adjustments.

The guild will then be created with the name of the player's choice, which players can change afterwards for 500 diamonds.

Players can follow a similar process for the same result in Garena Free Fire MAX.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Atul S