How to get Activation Code for Free Fire MAX OB36 Advance Server

Garena previously launched the OB35 version of its popular BR games, Free Fire MAX and its original variant, on Wednesday, 20 July 2022. It wouldn't be an exaggeration to state that the current version has been a big success, thanks to the 5th Anniversary content, in-game optimizations, as well as the exciting Justin Bieber collaboration.

The OB35 version still has plenty of days left as users will likely receive more 5th Anniversary events in the coming weeks. In the meantime, Garena is gearing up for the next patch update of Free Fire and its MAX variant, i.e., OB36. As always, players will be able to access the OB36 Advance Server before the update's official launch.

Readers should not skip the following section if they want to know more about the OB36 Advance Server's registration process and the Activation Code.

Free Fire MAX OB36: A unique Activation Code is required to unlock the Advance Server APK

The OB36 update is expected to launch in the second half of September, and players can expect the Advance Server to arrive by 1 September. It will remain online for a week before ending on 8 September. However, users can register on the official site of the Advance Server to get the Activation Code before its release.

Here's a step-by-step guide that users should follow to register for the OB36 Advance Server and receive its Activation Code.

Step 1: Interested players should copy the link "https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com/" and paste it into their web browser.

Players can either log in with their Google or Facebook accounts to register for the OB36 Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Users should choose a login method: Facebook or Google. They should also note that the preferred social media platform should be linked to their Free Fire MAX accounts or this login method will not work.

If players have a guest account, they should link the same to either Facebook or Google to sign in to the Advance Server website.

One must click "Join Now!" after filling in his/her active e-mail (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Applicants must provide their "Active E-mail" in this step. After filling in the required details in the given box, they should tap on "Join Now!" to complete the registration.

Step 4: After pressing the "Join Now!" button, users will be successfully logged into the Advance Server website and will be redirected to the "Download" page.

Garena only sends the Activation Code to a limited number of users (Image via Garena)

Step 5: On the "Download" page, users can view the following options/details:

Activation code besides the copy button.

Download link for the Free Fire MAX OB36 Advance Server APK

Profile

Bug Report

FAQs

The download link and bug report will only become available after 1 September 2022, but users can still copy the Activation Code. If players haven't received a unique Activation Code, they may receive it in a few days. Users can then log in a few days later to view their unique Activation Code for the Free Fire MAX Advance Server.

Gamers who have joined the OB36 Advance Server program will only be able to use the Activation Code to unlock the APK client on 1 September 2022. One should also note that the Activation Codes are unique and limited, which players can only use once. Thus, Free Fire MAX users should not share their Activation Code with others.

