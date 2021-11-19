How to get battle tags in Free Fire MAX

Garena Free Fire MAX provides various options to customize players' profiles. They can change their nicknames and showcase other features like in-game rank, preferences, signature, and style tags.

There are two types of style tags, Battle and Social, that users can procure and show off as in-game achievements. Battle tags are the ones that they can acquire with ease, i.e., by playing matches and reaching milestones.

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to get and display battle style tags in the game

There are ten types of battle style tags in Free Fire MAX with four sub-categories:

1) Wrestler

Task - Eliminate opponents from close up.

2) Best Pal

Task - Support the teammates by helping them up.

3) Guerrilla

Task - Move around and look for chances to strike (in Classic and ranked matches only).

4) Dominator

Task - Eliminate opponents and be the final survivor.

5) Uncrowned

Task - Eliminate opponents but did not survive till the end.

6) Sharpshooter

Task - Eliminate opponents from a distance.

7) Peacemaker

Task - Be the final survivor with as little combat as possible.

8) Ninja

Task - Cool and collected occupy the better terrains (in Classic and ranked matches only).

9) Chainkiller

Task - Kill multiple opponents consecutively (CS mode only).

10) Early Bird

Task - Be the first to eliminate an opponent (CS mode only).

Users can unlock four different tags for each battle style as follows:

Bronze Tag - Unlocks after completing the task one time.

Unlocks after completing the task one time. Silver Tag - Unlocks after completing the task 30 times.

Unlocks after completing the task 30 times. Gold Tag - Unlocks after completing the task 80 times.

Unlocks after completing the task 80 times. Diamond Tag - Unlocks after completing the task 300 times.

How to display a battle tag in the Free Fire MAX profile?

Players should follow the following steps to set a specific battle tag on display in Free Fire MAX:

Open the Profile (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Step 1: Open the profile by tapping on the icon given in the top-left corner.

Select the edit icon to view the settings (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Step 2: Select the edit icon to open the profile settings.

Choose the tag (Image via Free Fire MAX)

Step 3: Click on the battle style to select the desired tag.

Step 4: Make the selection and tap on "Display".

Edited by Ravi Iyer