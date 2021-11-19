How to get battle tags in Free Fire MAX

Garena Free Fire MAX provides various options to customize players' profiles. They can change their nicknames and showcase other features like in-game rank, preferences, signature, and style tags.
There are two types of style tags, Battle and Social, that users can procure and show off as in-game achievements. Battle tags are the ones that they can acquire with ease, i.e., by playing matches and reaching milestones.
Garena Free Fire MAX: How to get and display battle style tags in the game
There are ten types of battle style tags in Free Fire MAX with four sub-categories:
1) Wrestler
- Task - Eliminate opponents from close up.
2) Best Pal
- Task - Support the teammates by helping them up.
3) Guerrilla
- Task - Move around and look for chances to strike (in Classic and ranked matches only).
4) Dominator
- Task - Eliminate opponents and be the final survivor.
5) Uncrowned
- Task - Eliminate opponents but did not survive till the end.
6) Sharpshooter
- Task - Eliminate opponents from a distance.
7) Peacemaker
- Task - Be the final survivor with as little combat as possible.
8) Ninja
- Task - Cool and collected occupy the better terrains (in Classic and ranked matches only).
9) Chainkiller
- Task - Kill multiple opponents consecutively (CS mode only).
10) Early Bird
- Task - Be the first to eliminate an opponent (CS mode only).
Users can unlock four different tags for each battle style as follows:
- Bronze Tag - Unlocks after completing the task one time.
- Silver Tag - Unlocks after completing the task 30 times.
- Gold Tag - Unlocks after completing the task 80 times.
- Diamond Tag - Unlocks after completing the task 300 times.
How to display a battle tag in the Free Fire MAX profile?
Players should follow the following steps to set a specific battle tag on display in Free Fire MAX:
Step 1: Open the profile by tapping on the icon given in the top-left corner.
Step 2: Select the edit icon to open the profile settings.
Step 3: Click on the battle style to select the desired tag.
Step 4: Make the selection and tap on "Display".