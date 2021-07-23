How to get Blue Phoenix bundle in Free Fire

The most exclusive items in Free Fire, such as bundles, characters, and pets, require users to spend diamonds. This makes the in-game currency quite valuable. Users must purchase it by spending real money, and therefore users look for ways to get items at discounted rates.
Recently added new Lucky Wheel offers an opportunity to get various items for at least 50% discount. This provides the perfect opportunity to get users looking for precious items like the Blue Phoenix bundle for a lower price.
Obtaining Blue Phoenix bundle and other rewards for a lower price in Free Fire
The new Lucky Wheel event started in Free Fire on July 23rd, 2021, and will be available until July 29th, 2021. During this time frame, users can spin the wheel to get at least a 50% discount all the way up to only one diamond deal. Users can test their fate as the first spin of the wheel is free.
However, it is worth emphasizing that players can only purchase 1 item at each lucky discount. Hence users must be cautious while making the selection. In addition to this, they can refresh the item pool by spending diamonds.
You can follow the steps given below to access the event and obtain the rewards:
Step 1: You should tap on the icon on the screen’s right side to open the event’s interface.
Step 2: Next, you have to spin the wheel to obtain the lucky discount.
Step 3: You can purchase one item at the given discounted rate.
There's also an option to refresh the item pool by spending diamonds. You need to purchase an item to spin the wheel again.
List of items available in the prize pool
Here are all the items available in the item pool.
- Blue Phoenix bundle
- Falco pet
- Robo pet
- Pet Skin: Hellfire Falco
- Pet Skin: Spring Festival Robo
- Show off action
- Roar action
- Spider’s Curse
- The Magic Stick
- Dynastic Warlord bundle
- Red Hot bundle
- Summer Holidays bundle
- Commando bundle
- Front Line bundle
- Xayne
- Wolfrahh
- Wolfrahh Streamer bundle
- Xayne Xtreme bundle
- Flaming Hydra
- Starlight
- Threaten emote
- Wiggle Walk emote
- Shake with Me emote
- Purple Wings
- Crystal Soul
- Yellow Strike
- An Artist’s Escape
- Double Skull
- 5x Diamond Royale Vouchers
- 5x Weapon Royale Vouchers
- 5x Incubator Vouchers
- Wasteland Surfboard
- 10x Superstar Weapon Loot Crate
- 10x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
- 10x Pink Heaven Weapon Loot Crate
- 10x Cheetah Weapon Loot Crate
- 5x M1014 - Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate
- 5x M4A1 - Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate
- 5x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate
- 5x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate
