How to get Blue Phoenix bundle in Free Fire

The most exclusive items in Free Fire, such as bundles, characters, and pets, require users to spend diamonds. This makes the in-game currency quite valuable. Users must purchase it by spending real money, and therefore users look for ways to get items at discounted rates.

Recently added new Lucky Wheel offers an opportunity to get various items for at least 50% discount. This provides the perfect opportunity to get users looking for precious items like the Blue Phoenix bundle for a lower price.

Obtaining Blue Phoenix bundle and other rewards for a lower price in Free Fire

The new Lucky Wheel event started in Free Fire on July 23rd, 2021, and will be available until July 29th, 2021. During this time frame, users can spin the wheel to get at least a 50% discount all the way up to only one diamond deal. Users can test their fate as the first spin of the wheel is free.

However, it is worth emphasizing that players can only purchase 1 item at each lucky discount. Hence users must be cautious while making the selection. In addition to this, they can refresh the item pool by spending diamonds.

You can follow the steps given below to access the event and obtain the rewards:

Step 1: You should tap on the icon on the screen’s right side to open the event’s interface.

Click on the icon to access the interface of the event (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you have to spin the wheel to obtain the lucky discount.

Spin the wheel (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: You can purchase one item at the given discounted rate.

Purchase the required item (Image via Free Fire)

There's also an option to refresh the item pool by spending diamonds. You need to purchase an item to spin the wheel again.

List of items available in the prize pool

Few of the items from the prize pool (Image via Free Fire)

Here are all the items available in the item pool.

Blue Phoenix bundle

Falco pet

Robo pet

Pet Skin: Hellfire Falco

Pet Skin: Spring Festival Robo

Show off action

Roar action

Spider’s Curse

The Magic Stick

Dynastic Warlord bundle

Red Hot bundle

Summer Holidays bundle

Commando bundle

Front Line bundle

Xayne

Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh Streamer bundle

Xayne Xtreme bundle

Flaming Hydra

Starlight

Threaten emote

Wiggle Walk emote

Shake with Me emote

Purple Wings

Crystal Soul

Yellow Strike

An Artist’s Escape

Double Skull

5x Diamond Royale Vouchers

5x Weapon Royale Vouchers

5x Incubator Vouchers

Wasteland Surfboard

10x Superstar Weapon Loot Crate

10x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

10x Pink Heaven Weapon Loot Crate

10x Cheetah Weapon Loot Crate

5x M1014 - Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

5x M4A1 - Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

5x Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate

5x Hysteria Weapon Loot Crate

