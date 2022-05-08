How to get custom Free Fire ID signatures with unique design in May 2022

Like any popular title, Garena Free Fire allows users to make in-game customizations for a more personalized experience. Therefore, stylish nicknames and guild names are pretty popular among gamers, as a plethora of name generator websites are available for the same purpose.

Besides the username and guilds, Free Fire players can also get custom ID signatures (slogans) to showcase in their in-game profiles. Moreover, they can use unique and stylish fonts and symbols for their ID signatures.

Garena Free Fire: Guide to creating ID signature with unique design (May 2022)

How to create ID signature in-game (Image via Garena)

Garena's BR shooter allows users to alter the ID signature without paying anything (gold or diamonds). Hence, individuals can customize their ID signatures multiple times without much fuss.

Readers can also insert special symbols, catchy slogans, Hex codes (for different colors), fonts, etc.

Players can find the fonts that can work in the game from YouTube videos and access name generator sites to get suggestions for the signature. They can also generate their desirable slogans or signatures while employing the following hex codes for colors:

White - FFFFFF

Silver - C0C0C0

Maroon - 800000

Blue - 0000FF

Purple - 800080

Green - 008000

Yellow - FFFF00

Fuchsia - FF00FF

Orange - FFA500

Aqua - 00FFFF

Red - FF0000

Gamers can paste the Signature in the given box (Image via Garena)

Individuals can use these codes enclosed in square brackets before the signature they want to create. Here's how they can make or change an ID signature with a unique design in the popular survival shooter:

Step 1: Open the game and tap on the profile icon given in the lobby to access the player ID.

Step 2: To make the customizations, users need to stay on the "Gallery" tab, where they can press on the yellow-colored "settings" icon to open the "Player info."

Step 3: They can spot the "Signature" box at the bottom of the "Basic tab." They can fill in the desired signature and confirm the changes.

As already mentioned, gamers can tweak the ID signature infinite times. However, in the case of nicknames, they need to pay 390 diamonds (or 39 diamonds for the Name Change Card).

Note: Free Fire has been banned in the Indian region as of February 2022. Users can access their ID via the MAX variant.

