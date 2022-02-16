How to get diamonds for Flash top up event in Free Fire MAX

Over time, top-up events have become a vital element of the Free Fire MAX, with at least one of these events being offered regularly with the game. These are provided to encourage players to get premium in-game currency by providing free in-game rewards to achieve the specified top-up requirements.

Most of the last few pets have been released for free as part of top-up events. The developers recently incorporated the new 'Flash Top Up' yesterday, i.e., February 15, 2022, and features Flash pet and a few skins.

Steps to get diamonds for Flash Top Up in Garena Free Fire MAX

Players can acquire the required number of Free Fire diamonds necessary for the Flash Top Up within the game by following the instructions provided below:

Step 1: Users need to sign in to their Free Fire MAX account on their device and subsequently access the top-up section. This can be done by clicking on the ‘+’ icon on the top of the screen.

Purchase the required number of diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Six top-up options will be displayed on the screen, and players must select the preferred option, keeping in mind the rewards they wish to attain.

The specifics of the Flash Top Up event are as follows:

Get Flash pet for free on purchase of 100 diamonds

Get Pet Skin: Cyber Flash on purchase of 300 diamonds

Get Pet Skin: Festive Flash and Show Off action on purchase of 500 diamonds

Top-up requirements are cumulative, and separate purchases are not required. As a result, gamers will need to acquire 500 diamonds for all the rewards.

Step 3: Players need to tap on the button below the preferred pack to complete the payment through one of the methods.

The rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Once the transaction is complete, the diamonds are quickly added to the account. Next, they may claim the items mentioned earlier by pressing the claim button beside them in the event section.

This Top Up provides a great bargain to users given that the pets themselves cost 699 diamonds within the store, while the skins cost even higher. Thus, gamers may consider acquiring in-game currency during the event.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha