How to get different Garena Free Fire MAX emotes for Indian server

Emotes have been entirely among the most coveted items in Garena Free Fire MAX and its original version ever since the beginning. Developers have also expanded the in-game library of various collectibles, including several skins, accessories, characters, outfits, and emotes via a plethora of means.

There are multiple methods in Free Fire and the MAX variant that allow users to acquire emotes in both games. Most of the time, players need to spend diamonds to receive emotes. However, players do not need to unlock emotes separately in either game, as both titles are synchronized.

Therefore, Indian players can find and procure different emotes in the MAX version similar to Free Fire after the latter has been banned in the country. The following section of this article lists the methods to get different Garena Free Fire MAX emotes on the Indian server.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Multiple ways to acquire different emotes in the Indian server

1) The in-game store

Players can purchase more than 25 emotes permanently available in the in-game store. The price range of these emotes varies from 599 to 199 diamonds, while users can also spot other temporarily available emotes that are a part of any ongoing event.

Hence, clicking on temporary emotes can redirect users to a specific event page. These events form another way to acquire emotes in Free Fire MAX.

2) Top-up events

Garena regularly introduces new top-up events in the game. These events are either standalone or a part of special series of events (collaborative, festive, regional, tournament-based, or themed).

In these top-up events, one can spot rewards like item skins, characters, pets, outfits, and even emotes. These events allow users to unlock emotes or other rewards by purchasing a specific number of diamonds.

3) Luck Royale

Like top-up events, sometimes Garena introduces temporary Luck Royale sections that include several rewards in its prize pool. These pools sometimes feature items like emotes, and therefore, players need to spend hundreds of diamonds by taking spins.

4) Themed-events, collaborations, or other contests

There are several contests that Garena introduces on special occasions for commemoration or promotion purposes. There is a strong chance that players can spot emotes in special events in Free Fire MAX.

5) "Booyah!" app and redemption site

Redemption website {Image via Garena}

Garena's redemption site allows users to grab many sought-after items in the game. The website requires redeem codes to grant users free-of-cost rewards and one can unlock items like emotes and skins through this method.

Another way to grab free rewards is by watching videos on Garena's "Booyah!" app. Hence, players need to increase their watch time for free prizes, including emotes, bundles, and skins.

