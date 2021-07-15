How to get Dr Beanie pet in Free Fire

In Free Fire, pets play an essential role, as these have unique skills that provide users a subtle advantage while on the battlefield. Developers have brought in new pets in the previous few updates, offering a wide variety to users.

The most recent inclusion of the pet is Dr Beanie, which was earlier part of the OB28 Advance Server. Finally, the pet has made its way into the game as a part of the top up event, which is an excellent way to get the rewards for free.

Obtaining Dr Beanie pet in Free Fire through top up event

The new pet is currently only available as part of the top up event. It is accessible from July 14th, 2021, to July 20th, 2021. Players can get Dr Beanie for free by purchasing 100 diamonds, which is much less when compared to the cost of other pets.

Here are the exact details of the Dr Beanie top up event:

Dr Beanie's ability Dashy Duckwalk (Image via Free Fire)

Dr Beanie pet - Top up 100 diamonds

Show off action for Dr Beanie is also up for grabs (Image via Free Fire)

Show off - Top up 300 diamonds

Players need to purchase 500 diamonds to get the pet skin (Image via Free Fire)

Pet skin: DJ Beanie - Top up 500 diamonds

Here are the steps for obtaining the pet:

Step 1: You must open the Garena Free Fire and then click the diamond icon. Many top up options will then appear on the screen.

Purchase the desired number of diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Then, you should select the desired diamond pack and make the payment through the preferred method.

Top up rewards have to be collected from the mail section (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Once the purchase is complete, diamonds will appear in your account soon. Next, you have to collect the pet and other corresponding rewards from Events > Dr Beanie Top.

Note: Top-up rewards are basically free as users do not have to use diamonds. However, they will have to pay money to purchase the specified number of diamonds.

Dr Beanie in Free Fire

Dr Beanie pet is the latest addition to the list (Image via Free Fire)

Ability: Dashy Duckwalk

The pet significantly increases the movement speed of the players when they are in the crouch position. The initial buff is 30%, which gradually increases and becomes 60% at the maximum level. Users can utilize the pet to move about without giving an audio cue to their opponents in the close-by area.

