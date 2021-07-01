How to get FF rewards from Garena Free Fire redeem codes in July 2021

With the use of Free Fire redeem codes, users have acquired a multitude of exclusive items for free, which is generally not possible without spending diamonds in the game. So, every time the developers release a redeem code, players have an opportunity to receive a lot of rewards at no cost.
However, users must keep in mind that the codes are active for a specified period of time and can only be used on a dedicated server.
How to use Free Fire redeem codes to receive FF rewards
A lot of players aren’t aware of how redeem codes can be used. So here are the detailed steps on the redemption procedure:
Step 1: All players will have to visit the Rewards Redemption Site of Free Fire by clicking here. It is a specifically designed webpage where most of the redeem codes can be used.
Step 2: Once the users are on the website, they’d have to log in using the method they have linked to their Free Fire account.
Disclaimer: Players that have guest accounts cannot utilize the redeem code to obtain the FF rewards. Bind Free Fire accounts using any of the following platforms:
- VK
- Apple ID
- Huawei ID
Also read: "If you’re a caster and content creator at the same time, you’ve to balance both things": Gaming Aura and Senor Mamba share their experience casting Free Fire together
Step 3: Next, gamers would’ve to manually enter or paste the redeem code into the text fields and click on the “Confirm” option.
Step 4: If the redemption process went through successfully, the rewards will be sent to the Free Fire account via in-game mail within 24 hours.
The players can access the in-game mail by clicking on the “Mail” icon located on the top of the screen:
Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.
Also read: Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID number, stats, Instagram ID, country, and more revealed