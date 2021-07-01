How to get FF rewards from Garena Free Fire redeem codes in July 2021

With the use of Free Fire redeem codes, users have acquired a multitude of exclusive items for free, which is generally not possible without spending diamonds in the game. So, every time the developers release a redeem code, players have an opportunity to receive a lot of rewards at no cost.

However, users must keep in mind that the codes are active for a specified period of time and can only be used on a dedicated server.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes to receive FF rewards

A lot of players aren’t aware of how redeem codes can be used. So here are the detailed steps on the redemption procedure:

Step 1: All players will have to visit the Rewards Redemption Site of Free Fire by clicking here. It is a specifically designed webpage where most of the redeem codes can be used.

Step 2: Once the users are on the website, they’d have to log in using the method they have linked to their Free Fire account.

Users must log in on the Rewards Redemption Site using one of the methods

Disclaimer: Players that have guest accounts cannot utilize the redeem code to obtain the FF rewards. Bind Free Fire accounts using any of the following platforms:

Facebook

VK

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Google

Twitter

Step 3: Next, gamers would’ve to manually enter or paste the redeem code into the text fields and click on the “Confirm” option.

Upon entering the respective redeem code into the text fields and click on the “Confirm” option

Step 4: If the redemption process went through successfully, the rewards will be sent to the Free Fire account via in-game mail within 24 hours.

The players can access the in-game mail by clicking on the “Mail” icon located on the top of the screen:

The players can claim rewards via the in-game mail section

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

