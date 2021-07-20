How to get free Applause and Death Glare emote in Free Fire: New watch-to-win event explained

A comprehensive range of enticing items is available for players to purchase with diamonds in Garena Free Fire. Though it is tempting to buy those items, it is not feasible for everyone to do so. Consequently, users seek alternative ways to obtain exclusive objects.

Garena has developed a gaming app called "BOOYAH!" to share and stream videos. It hosts a lot of events through which players can receive a variety of rewards. Here are the specifics of the new watch-to-win event.

Note: Rewards from the watch-to-win event aren't guaranteed, and there's only a chance at obtaining them.

Getting free Applause and Death Glare emote in Free Fire via the watch-to-win event

Applause and Death Glare emotes are two of the rewards that can be obtained by players (Image via Free Fire)

There are many rewards present in the watch-to-win event, and Applause and Death Glare emotes are two of them. In this event, players just have to watch content for a specific amount of time (30 minutes) in order to win prizes.

The current one started on July 17th and ends today, i.e., July 20th. Therefore, users have just a few hours to complete the task.

"BOOYAH!" is a special application created by Garena (Image via Play Store)

Given below are the steps to access the event:

Step 1: You need to download the "BOOYAH!" application. By clicking on this link, you can access the app's Google Play Store page.

Step 2: Choose one of the methods available on the app to sign up/log in. To link your Free Fire account, go to Profile > Connected Accounts.

Step 3: You can then watch any of the streams for a duration of 30 minutes.

You are required to go to "Limited Time Mission" in the Task Center (Image via BOOYAH!)

Step 4: After completing the requirement, head to the "Limited Time Mission." Users will receive a random reward.

Disclaimer: Linking the Free Fire account to "BOOYAH!" is necessary.

