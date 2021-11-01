How to get free Black Rose Rocker Bundle and Killspark Shinobi gun skin using Free Fire redeem code for Indian server today

In celebration of Diwali, Free Fire has introduced numerous events on the Indian server. A few days back, a music video named Kill Chori, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Bhuvan Bam, was released on the game's official handles.

Garena had set three milestones for viewership in it, and they have all been crossed. Consequently, a new Free Fire redeem code has been released, which provides players with several exclusive rewards.

Nevertheless, users must use the code as soon as possible because it expires after a certain period.

New Free Fire redeem code for the Indian server

All three rewards of the new Free Fire Indian server code (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire redeem code for Indian server: X99TK56XDJ4X

After redemption, this code will provide players with 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers, M14 Killspark Shinobi gun skin, and Black Rose Rocker Bundle for free.

Note: Due to server restrictions, this code only functions for the Indian server of Free Fire. Users from other regions will face an error on their screen if they try to redeem it.

Claiming rewards through Free Fire redeem codes

Using a redeem code is quite an easy task, and gamers can follow this procedure to get their rewards:

Step 1: They have to open a web browser and visit the Rewards Redemption Site. Alternatively, readers can navigate to it through the link below:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.

Step 2: After players are on the website, they need to log in using the platform linked to their Free Fire account.

As the next step, gamers have to sign in using any of these methods (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Next, the "X99TK56XDJ4X" code must be pasted after the login procedure is successful. To complete the redemption process, users need to click "Confirm".

Subsequently, enter the new redeem code and tap on the "Confirm" button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Afterward, individuals can start Free Fire on their devices. They should then proceed to the in-game mail section to claim the rewards.

As the prizes can take up to 24 hours to be credited, players should not panic if they aren't sent immediately.

Edited by Ravi Iyer