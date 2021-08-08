How to get a free Blue Blaster Bundle in Free Fire this month

Free Fire events have become one of the primary ways for players to obtain unique in-game items without spending diamonds. Users are generally required to accomplish a set of tasks or objectives that will keep them engaged in the game while also providing a range of rewards.

Garena regularly adds region-specific events to Free Fire to celebrate occasions, milestones, collaborations, and more. Today, they have revealed a series of events around Indian Independence Day, which offers many free rewards.

Obtaining Blue Blaster Bundle in Free Fire

Blue Blaster Bundle in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

The Blue Blaster Bundle is a reward in the Independence Day event in Free Fire. It started on 8 August 2021, and the redemption will be available until 16 August 2021.

As part of this new event, users must collect a specific number of Orange Balloon Tokens and Green Balloon Tokens. Here are all the rewards that players can redeem.

Random Loadout Loot Crate: 2x Orange Balloon Token

Blue Blaster Bundle: 20x Orange Balloon Token and 20x Green Balloon Token

Weapon Royale Voucher: 5x Orange Balloon Token

100x Universal Fragments: 5x Green Balloon Token

Random Loadout Loot Crate: 3x Green Balloon Token

Users can collect Orange Balloon Tokens by completing various daily missions.

20x Green Balloon Token can be acquired by watching FFCO Finals 2021 (Image via Free Fire)

On the other hand, they can obtain 20x Green Balloon Token by watching the Free Fire City Open Finals on 15 August 2021. It will also be available between 15-16 August as an after-match drop.

Here are the steps they can follow to collect the tokens and claim the rewards:

Step 1: They must open the event section and then head to the ‘Booyah with FFCO’ tab.

Users must complete missions to collect Orange Balloon Tokens (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, players select the Independence Day section and click the claim button in the ‘Collect Tokens’ tab to obtain the token.

Players can exchange the collected token for rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Once they have collected sufficient tokens, they can head to the ‘Exchange’ section and claim the items of their preference.

Edited by Srijan Sen