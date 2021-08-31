How to get free Cube Fragments and Magic Cube bundles in Free Fire

A large number of cosmetic items are available for purchase in Free Fire, and players can obtain them through various means. Costume bundles are among the most sought-after items, and the majority of users are ever eager to get their hands on them.
A lot of rare bundles can be attained using the Magic Cube, and currently, there are 13 different ones available in the game. Gamers can obtain the Magic Cube by exchanging a total of 100 Cube Fragments.
Guide on obtaining Cube Fragments and Magic Cube bundles in Free Fire for free
Gamers can obtain Cube Fragments for free through events. A few days ago, i.e., 28 August, an event provided the same opportunity to the players.
Hence, such events allow players to collect these fragments and then later exchange them for a Magic Cube.
Users also have a chance to receive a free Magic Cube from the Elite Pass Exclusive Chest, which they can obtain for free from Weekly Missions:
Additionally, the developers have provided the Magic Cube at no cost on a couple of occasions in the past. An example was the Diwali celebrations in 2020.
How to redeem bundles in Free Fire using Magic Cube
Step 1: The first step for the players is to open the in-game store after booting up Free Fire.
Step 2: After that, they need to press the “Exchange” option. The list of bundles will show up on-screen.
Step 3: Users can select the required bundle they want and tap on the “Exchange” button.
Step 4: A dialog box will show up asking them to confirm the redemption. Upon doing so, the Magic Cube bundle will be redeemed.