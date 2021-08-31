How to get free Cube Fragments and Magic Cube bundles in Free Fire

A large number of cosmetic items are available for purchase in Free Fire, and players can obtain them through various means. Costume bundles are among the most sought-after items, and the majority of users are ever eager to get their hands on them.

A lot of rare bundles can be attained using the Magic Cube, and currently, there are 13 different ones available in the game. Gamers can obtain the Magic Cube by exchanging a total of 100 Cube Fragments.

Guide on obtaining Cube Fragments and Magic Cube bundles in Free Fire for free

Free Cube Fragments were given on the peak day of 4th Anniversary celebrations (Image via Free Fire)

Gamers can obtain Cube Fragments for free through events. A few days ago, i.e., 28 August, an event provided the same opportunity to the players.

Hence, such events allow players to collect these fragments and then later exchange them for a Magic Cube.

Cube Fragments can be collected and then exchanged for the Magic Cube (Image via Free Fire)

Users also have a chance to receive a free Magic Cube from the Elite Pass Exclusive Chest, which they can obtain for free from Weekly Missions:

Additionally, the developers have provided the Magic Cube at no cost on a couple of occasions in the past. An example was the Diwali celebrations in 2020.

How to redeem bundles in Free Fire using Magic Cube

Step 1: The first step for the players is to open the in-game store after booting up Free Fire.

Players need to first open the in-game store in Free Fire (Image via Free FIre)

Step 2: After that, they need to press the “Exchange” option. The list of bundles will show up on-screen.

Step 3: Users can select the required bundle they want and tap on the “Exchange” button.

Players are required to select the desired bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: A dialog box will show up asking them to confirm the redemption. Upon doing so, the Magic Cube bundle will be redeemed.

Edited by Ravi Iyer