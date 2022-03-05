How to get free custom room cards and Diamond Royale vouchers in Free Fire MAX (5 March)

Garena Free Fire MAX has an array of in-game collectibles, but they cost hefty amounts of diamonds. Hence, if users want to acquire them, they must ensure their in-game wallets have enough weight. However, everyone can't spend diamonds in the game.

A significant section of Free Fire MAX users includes teenagers who are not financially independent. Therefore, it makes sense for such players to seize every opportunity to claim free rewards.

One such opportunity to claim free prizes in Free Fire MAX is the Get Cards Now! event.

Free Fire MAX: Everything about Get Cards Now! event

When will it go offline?

The event is ending on 7 March (Image via Garena)

Get Cards Now! started on 28 February at 4.00.00 IST and will culminate on 7 March at 3.59.59 IST. Therefore, users need to hurry a little as the event is going offline in a few days.

What rewards are featured in the event, and how to get them?

The event feature multiple free rewards (Image via Garena)

Get Cards Now! features the following free rewards:

Two Weapon Royale Vouchers - Unlockable after completion of five matches

Unlockable after completion of five matches One Room Card (1 Match) - Unlockable after three-day login

Unlockable after three-day login Two Diamond Royale Vouchers - Unlockable after completion of 10 matches

Unlockable after completion of 10 matches One Craftland Room Card (1 Match) - Unlockable after five-day login

It is pretty clear that the event is based on completing two different tasks (logging into the game and playing matches) rather than spending diamonds. Therefore gamers can follow the suggestions given below to receive all the rewards:

They should log in to the game daily to collect the rewards even if users are not going to play any match, which will make them eligible for grabbing Craftland and casual room cards. Players can play games by keeping the daily missions in mind, allowing them to claim daily rewards and lucky royale vouchers. Users should play unranked matches and make an early exit, not affecting their rank pursuit.

Note: The tips given in the article solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer