How to get free diamonds for Free Fire MAX Elite Pass

A vast number of cosmetics are regularly added to Free Fire MAX, and the Elite Pass is among the methods developers distribute them. Garena releases a new pass each month, and this tier-based reward system generally features items like costume bundles, skins, and more.

Individuals must, however, shell out diamonds to get the pass and receive the premium incentives. Because not everyone can afford to spend real money on diamonds, they look for alternatives that would reward them with the currency at no cost.

Details on obtaining free diamonds in Free Fire MAX

Before proceeding, readers should be aware that getting the diamonds for free will necessitate considerable effort, and gaining anything for free is not an easy task. On that note, the following two methods can help them in achieving their goal:

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is the finest method users can utilize to obtain Free Fire MAX diamonds. The application demands that individuals complete short, straightforward surveys in exchange for Google Play Credits.

As a result, users may continue to complete surveys provided to them and earn credits. After accumulating the minimum quantity for a top-up, they can purchase diamonds in the Battle Royale title.

2) Booyah

Booyah is among the best options for players (Image via Google Play Store)

The Booyah application also comes up as another option for players who wish to acquire diamonds or other free rewards like skins, characters, and pets. It hosts tons of events, some of which feature diamonds and gift cards as the prize for emerging victorious.

Subsequently, gamers can check out all the available contests on the app to stand a chance at winning in-game currency or other items.

Steps to purchase Free Fire MAX Elite Pass

Step 1: Once diamonds have been acquired, users can visit the Elite Pass section in Free Fire MAX.

Step 2: They can then tap on the ‘Upgrade’ button. Two different paid versions of the pass will show up.

Step 3: Accordingly, gamers can select the one required and proceed with the purchase.

After acquiring the pass, users can complete the respective missions to earn Badges and get the rewards.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha